Zynex Included in Denver-Area's Top 10 Biotechnology/Bioscience Companies

43 minutes ago
ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 21, 2023

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation, and patient monitoring, today announced the Denver Business Journal has ranked Zynex sixth in a list of the largest Denver-area Biotechnology/Bioscience companies, according to the number of full-time employees (FTEs).

"Zynex has experienced significant revenue and order growth over the last several years, and we have invested heavily in the expansion of our quality workforce" said Thomas Sandgaard, CEO and founder of Zynex Inc. "We remain committed to being a high-quality workplace and industry leader in the Denver-area."

About Denver Business Journal
American City Business Journals (ACBJ) is the largest publisher of metropolitan business newsweeklies in the United States, with 44 business publications across the country reaching more than 3.6 million readers each week.

About Zynex, Inc.
Zynex, founded in 1996, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation as well as non-invasive fluid, sepsis, and laser-based pulse oximetry monitoring systems for use in hospitals. For additional information, please visit: www.zynex.com

