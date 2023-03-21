PR Newswire

Virtual Merchandise will translate to real merchandise in the physical world

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VNUE, Inc. (OTC:VNUE) announced today that another milestone in the company's ICON metaverse program is getting closer to completion: the VNUE Metaverse Merchandise Store.

A key component of the virtual festivals and arenas that the company is bringing to the metaverse is the marketing of fan merchandise. This important element brings to the metaverse the entirely new, what the company believes to be the first time ever, stream of revenue and profits associated with entertainment event merchandising.

Event merchandising has long been an important component to artists, touring, events, venues, and festival economics. This initiative brings these economics to the metaverse with design, development, deployment, activation, sales, cash receipts, and product distribution.

Historically, gaming and merchandise opportunities have been available for sale with the currency being "Robux" on the Roblox platform. However, this new capability that the company will be providing on its persistent platform will change the proposition from virtual merchandise being purchased only with Robux, into real merchandise being purchased with real currency and delivered to gaming customers in the real world.

CEO Zach Bair said, "This innovation paves the way for the metaverse to begin to monetize entertainment event merchandising in the same manner that traditional touring, stadiums, arenas, amphitheaters, and festivals have done for years. This further positions VNUE as being on the cutting edge - a first mover, leading the way to this new source of revenue."

VNUE is working with South American Premiere Roblox developer Kokku to build the first ever persistent multi-stage music & entertainment festival experience which will initially be deployed on Roblox's platform, with 50+ Million active daily users worldwide.

The VNUE Fest Entertainment space will operate continuously, presenting both free and ticketed concerts, music launches, listening parties and more each day across multiple themed and customizable stages and festival venues. Fans will experience interactive games, missions, eMerch, NFTs, as well as parental controls for Roblox's young audience.

The multi-stage virtual experience will offer a permanent, persistent festival environment with customizable stages for entertainers to take up virtual residencies, while VNUE and our VIP program will power independently commissioned events that utilize repeatable, scalable, and highly creative teams and processes. Interested artists, labels, managers, agents or others should reach out to VNUE via our website.

For more information about VNUE and the ICON Metaverse Project, please visit the company's website at www.vnue.com.

