SALT LAKE CITY, March 21, 2023

SALT LAKE CITY, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) (the "Company" or "Co-Dx"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that the Company CEO will deliver the keynote address at the 4th Annual MarketsandMarkets Infectious Disease Diagnostics and Molecular Diagnostics Conference, held March 23-24, 2023, in London, England, where the Company will also be hosting a booth.

Co_Diagnostics_New_Logo_v1.jpg

Dwight Egan, CEO of Co-Diagnostics, will be delivering the keynote presentation on the Company's upcoming Co-Dx PCR Home™ testing platform at 9:10 am local time on March 23. Co-Dx recently announced the initiation of clinical evaluations for this at-home/POCT real-time PCR platform, which is subject to FDA review and is not currently for sale.

The MarketsandMarkets Infectious Disease Diagnostics and Molecular Diagnostics Conference is expected to bring academicians, researchers and scientists from research institutes, pharmaceutical, bio-pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies together to address the challenges and future directions in diagnostic research. To learn more about the event, including registration details, please visit here.

Attendees interested in learning more about the Company and its products, including its upcoming Co-Dx PCR Home platform, are invited to visit Booth EX-4.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:
Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR Home™ platform and to locate genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

