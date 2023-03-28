Effective immediately, portfolio manager responsibilities for Nuveen+Global+High+Income+Fund (NYSE: JGH) have been updated. John Espinosa, Brenda Langenfeld, and Katherine Renfrew are being added as portfolio managers and Anders Persson will no longer be a portfolio manager of this fund. Mr. Persson will continue in his role at Nuveen as Chief Investment Officer of Nuveen Global Fixed Income. Kevin Lorenz and Jacob Fitzpatrick will continue in their roles as portfolio managers of this fund. There will be no impact on the investment approach, investment strategy, or any of the fund’s investment objectives or policies.

The following provides information about each new portfolio manager’s experience.

John Espinosa oversees all investment research across Nuveen’s global fixed income team. He is also a portfolio manager across the firm’s emerging markets debt and international bond strategies and specializes in sovereign credit, rates and foreign currency. John is a member of the Investment Committee, which establishes investment policy for all global fixed income products. John has nearly two decades of Fixed Income investment industry experience and previously managed the organization’s global sovereign and emerging markets debt research teams. John joined the firm in 2004 as a quantitative analyst and associate portfolio manager for the CREF Bond Total Return group and entered the financial services industry in 2001. He was selected for The Asset Magazine’s “Most Astute Asian G3 Bond Investors” list from 2008-2015, ranking number one in the U.S. in 2011, and also recognized as 2019’s top manager for risk-adjusted returns within international fixed income by Citywire Professional Buyer magazine. John graduated with a B.B.A. in Economics and International Business from Manhattan College, an M.A. in Economics from Fordham University, and holds a Certificate in Advanced Risk and Investment Management from the Yale School of Management.

Brenda Langenfeld is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s global fixed income team and a member of the preferred securities sector team. She is the lead manager for Nuveen’s preferred and income-focused closed-end funds and portfolio manager of the Preferred Securities and Income strategy. Brenda is also co-manager for the Real Asset Income strategy since 2015, which invests in income generating debt and equity securities from both the real estate and infrastructure segments, and in 2020 she became co-manager of the Credit Income strategy. Brenda joined the preferred securities sector team in 2011. Prior to her portfolio management roles, Brenda was a member of the high-grade credit sector team, responsible for trading corporate bonds. Previously, she was a member of the securitized debt sector team, trading mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities. Brenda graduated with a B.B.A. in Finance and International Business from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She also holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Society of Chicago and the CFA Institute.

Katherine Renfrew is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s global fixed income team and the sector lead for emerging markets corporates and quasi-sovereigns and all developed markets quasi-sovereigns. She is the longest-tenured member of Nuveen’s International and Emerging Markets Debt team and serves as a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s suite of emerging markets debt strategies. Katherine joined the firm in 1997 and has held several roles relating to emerging markets debt including South American regional analyst, trader, manager for the firm’s investments in Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) regions, and Asian and EMEA regional analyst. Prior to joining the firm, she was a fixed income securities analyst at MONY Capital Management and a financial analyst at Mattel Toys. She was ranked as one of the Top 20 female portfolio managers in the United States by Citywire Professional Buyer magazine in 2019 and 2018. Katherine graduated with a B.S. in Economics and a B.S. in Engineering from the University of Michigan and an M.B.A. in Finance and Accounting from the Columbia Business School at Columbia University.

Nuveen is a leading sponsor of closed-end funds (CEFs) with $54 billion of assets under management across 55 CEFs as of 31 Dec 2022. The funds offer exposure to a broad range of asset classes and are designed for income-focused investors seeking regular distributions. Nuveen has more than 35 years of experience managing CEFs.

For more information, please visit Nuveen’s CEF homepage www.nuveen.com%2Fclosed-end-funds or contact:

Financial Professionals:

800-752-8700

Investors:

800-257-8787

Media:

[email protected]

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $1.1 trillion in assets under management as of 31 Dec 2022 and operations in 27 countries. Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.

Nuveen Securities, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.

The information contained on the Nuveen website is not a part of this press release.

EPS-2802274PR-E0323W

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230321005672/en/

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership