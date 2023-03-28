TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX), a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem, announced the launch of its new Partner Directory that will empower TD SYNNEX ecosystem partners to more directly collaborate, innovate and accelerate their own business growth. The platform launched exclusively to TD SYNNEX CommunitySolv members yesterday, with plans to expand to all North American TD SYNNEX Partners later this year.

“We could not be more excited to provide a portal that will effectively harness the power of peer-to-peer collaboration in a more comprehensive way,” said Kaye McMillan, SVP, Sales Development and Communities. “One of the tremendous benefits of our Community membership is the engagement opportunities that can help our partners learn, solve, deliver and evolve. We believe this directory will enhance partnership opportunities and create mutually beneficial connections across the ecosystem.”

The Partner Directory allows members to build their own profile with advanced searchable criteria, including practice type, solutions areas, key partners, certifications and more. Each partner is also asked to identify their “top superpowers and capabilities” in their profile, making it easier to communicate their own unique value and also easier to identify a peer that has desired capabilities for partnership.

“We are excited about the new TD SYNNEX Partner Directory,” said Lupe Montoya, VP of Sales with Westwind Computer Products, a member of TD SYNNEX CommunitySolv. “This tool will streamline our process to search for potential new partners within our community. Being able to search for potential teaming partners with certain capabilities or diversity status is essential to our continued success in adding value to our customer relationships.”

Announced this week at the CommunitySolv Spring Conference in New Orleans, the first phase of the Directory will include exclusive and premium benefits for CommunitySolv members. CommunitySolv includes more than 1,000 technology partners who have access to exclusive resources, experiences and other benefits that support their business growth.

“We believe that this Directory will improve our partners’ competitive advantage for their own future. Success today requires an organization that is connected, and this platform will help our partners leverage individual strengths for new outcomes,” added Stacy Nethercoat, EVP Advanced Solutions for TD SYNNEX. “We are excited to see the collaboration possibilities for our partners, whether it’s accessing new markets or finding peers that specialize in niche capabilities.”

All TD SYNNEX CommunitySolv members are currently eligible to join and can register at this link: https%3A%2F%2Fecosystem.tdsynnex.com%2Fpartner-directory. For more information about CommunitySolv, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tdsynnex.com%2Fna%2Fus%2Fcommunitysolv%2F.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’s approximately 23,500 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

