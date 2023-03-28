Cepton, Inc. (“Cepton”) (Nasdaq: CPTN), a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high+performance+lidar+solutions, announced today that Dr.+Jun+Pei, Chief Executive Officer, will be participating in a panel discussion on ADAS/AV sensor technologies at the Maxim Group Electric Vehicle & Auto Tech Virtual Conference on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

The panel discussion will be hosted virtually at 11:30 a.m. ET. Interested Maxim members may also view a live webcast of the session here. This registration link, along with Cepton’s investor presentation, can also be found at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.cepton.com%2F.

About Cepton

Cepton is a Silicon Valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for automotive (ADAS/AV), smart+cities, smart+spaces, and smart industrial applications. With its patented+lidar+technology, Cepton aims to take lidar mainstream and achieve a balanced approach to performance, cost and reliability, while enabling scalable and intelligent 3D perception solutions across industries.

Cepton has been awarded a significant ADAS lidar series production award with Koito on the General Motors business. Cepton is also engaged with all Top 10 global OEMs.

Founded in 2016 and led by industry veterans with decades of collective experience across a wide range of advanced lidar and imaging technologies, Cepton is focused on the mass market commercialization of high performance, high quality lidar solutions. Cepton is headquartered in San Jose, CA and has a center of excellence facility in Troy, MI to provide local support to automotive customers in the Metro Detroit area. Cepton also has a presence in Germany, Canada, Japan, India and China to serve a fast-growing global customer base. For more information, visit www.cepton.com and follow Cepton on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230321005405/en/