Phalen Leadership Academies Integrates Multiple PowerSchool Solutions to Optimize Administrative Operations and Create a Simplified Student Information System

1 hours ago
PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) today announced Phalen+Leadership+Academies (PLA) has implemented Unified+Operations%26trade%3B+PowerSchool+Student+Information+System (SIS), PowerSchool+Unified+Operations%26trade%3B+Enrollment, and PowerSchool+Unified+Operations%26trade%3B+Ecollect+Forms to optimize administrative operations. The implementation of PowerSchool SIS, Enrollment, and Ecollect Forms has helped PLA securely manage scheduling, attendance, grading, calendaring, enrollment, and other core administrative functions through one unified interface.

“Since implementing PowerSchool SIS and Enrollment we have seen a dramatic decline in time spent on administrative tasks and manual entry for enrolling scholars,” said Tiffany Walter, Phalen Leadership Academies National Director of Scholar Enrollment. “Previously, we had to outsource a third-party vendor to extract data from SchoolMint and import the information into PowerSchool, but we now have one unified system that works seamlessly.”

PowerSchool SIS is an easy-to-use student information system platform dedicated to helping educators improve administrative operations and boost overall productivity. As one of PowerSchool’s flagship solutions, PowerSchool SIS provides educators around the world with a secure, configurable system capable of simplifying administrative operations.

By using PowerSchool SIS, Enrollment, and Ecollect Forms together, PLA and their partner schools will better serve parents and families by providing them with one easy-to-use system. Additionally, the new solutions reduced the need for any cumbersome manual enrollment. As a charter management company, several of PLA’s newly acquired schools were already using PowerSchool; by implementing PowerSchool SIS, Enrollment, and Ecollect Forms across all schools owned by the organization, PLA has been able to better serve its staff, students, and parents with one unified system.

Phalen+Leadership+Academies (PLA) is a non-profit network founded in 2013, currently serving over 10,000 scholars at 22 schools across the country. PLA’s model is specifically designed to provide a rigorous, personalized, and well-rounded educational experience for all students. The non-profit has successfully transformed six F-rated schools into A-rated schools and supports schools and families through wrap-around services such as free summer programming, free in-school tutoring, free job training programs, and support in getting scholars to and through college.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 50 million students globally and more than 15,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in more than 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

