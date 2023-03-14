Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Boxed, Inc.(“Boxed” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BOXD). Investors who purchased Boxed securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com%2Fboxd2.

The investigation concerns whether Boxed has violated federal securities laws.

On March 14, 2023, The Wall Street Journal published an article entitled “Household Retailer Boxed is Negotiating With Lenders for Bankruptcy Sale.” The article reported that Boxed might file for bankruptcy, as the Company continues to explore a possible sale of its business. The article noted that Boxed is considering this drastic action less than two years after going public through a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) and is also trying to establish a new commercial banking relationship after transferring the majority of its cash out of its accounts at Silicon Valley Bank. On this news, Boxed’s stock price fell $0.21 per share, or 48.25%, to close at $0.2199 per share on March 15, 2023.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Boxed shares, you can contact Peretz Bronstein or his law clerk and client relations manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

