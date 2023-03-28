System1, Inc. (NYSE: SST), an omnichannel customer acquisition marketing platform, announced today that it has been named Microsoft Advertising’s 2023 Supply Partner of the Year Americas for the second year in a row.

The highly coveted award is given to the supply partner who has shown excellence in partnership with Microsoft Advertising across the board. System1 has a longstanding relationship with Microsoft spanning over 8 years, and in 2022 worked closely with the Microsoft Bing team to implement telemetry across our network to help pave the way for future feature adoption as Microsoft continues to innovate.

“Winning the supply partner of the year award two years in a row is a validation of our team's commitment to excellence, innovation, and delivering exceptional value to our customers. We couldn't do this without the collaboration of our Microsoft partnership,” said Kerstin Gibson, Senior Vice President Strategic Partnerships, System1.

“Microsoft Advertising is delighted to show our appreciation and acknowledge System1’s deserved win with the Supply Partner of the Year, Americas award. The caliber of nominations this year was the best we have ever seen, and this makes our winners’ achievements all the more significant,” added Katherine Eills, Global Partner and Awards Lead, Microsoft Advertising.

About System1, Inc.

System1 combines best-in-class technology & data science to operate its advanced Responsive Acquisition Marketing Platform (RAMP). System1’s RAMP is omnichannel and omnivertical, and built for a privacy-centric world. RAMP enables the building of powerful brands across multiple consumer verticals, the development & growth of a suite of privacy-focused products, and the delivery of high-intent customers to advertising partners. For more information, visit+www.system1.com.

Source: System1, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230321005213/en/