Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, today announced four new integrations via a third-party partnership that will enable veterinary clinics to better serve clients and manage their business through the automation and optimization of tasks.

DVMAX, V-Tech Platinum, Advantage+ and StringSoft practice management systems serve veterinary practices across the U.S. as their primary system of record, helping veterinary professionals and their staff manage care for pets and their owners. Via a third-party partnership, the new integrated experience with Weave will help practice owners provide top-notch client communications to drive a better experience for vet clinics, their staff and their clients.

“Weave’s customers love an integrated experience because it brings additional functionality and automated workflows, making the day-to-day operations of a busy clinic run smoothly,” said Brett White, CEO of Weave. “We’re excited to provide our all-in-one platform to even more veterinary practices across the U.S. through these four new integrations.”

Veterinary practice owners using these four practice management systems can now unlock integrated features of the Weave platform, including vaccination reminders, text writebacks and CallPop. Clinics will be able to provide more personal experiences by syncing patient and pet owner information, client text preferences, vet and provider details to manage client calls and appointments, and payments information. In addition, the integration will automate front office staff administrative work to allow for more time spent with patients by streamlining tasks such as appointment reminders.

Full benefits and features include:

CallPop for Patients and Pet Owners - When patients call, they will be able to recognize pets, pet owners, species and breed, age, birthdate, and vaccination information.

- When patients call, they will be able to recognize pets, pet owners, species and breed, age, birthdate, and vaccination information. Sync Vet and Provider Details - Manage client calls and appointments more effectively.

- Manage client calls and appointments more effectively. Appointment Types and Appointments - View the appointment details of a pet, along with the type of appointment such as sick pet, consultation, vaccination, and more.

- View the appointment details of a pet, along with the type of appointment such as sick pet, consultation, vaccination, and more. Upcoming Vaccination Reminders - View any past or upcoming vaccinations and send reminders via text for upcoming vaccinations.

- View any past or upcoming vaccinations and send reminders via text for upcoming vaccinations. Save the Date - Send appointment information via text with dates and times so clients can save to their calendars.

- Send appointment information via text with dates and times so clients can save to their calendars. Appointment Reminders - Automatically send reminders via text for upcoming appointments.

- Automatically send reminders via text for upcoming appointments. Schedule Sync - Quickly filter your schedule by confirmed and unconfirmed clients, appointment type and practitioners. Then, use Weave’s built-in communication tools to reach out to clients on your schedule.

- Quickly filter your schedule by confirmed and unconfirmed clients, appointment type and practitioners. Then, use Weave’s built-in communication tools to reach out to clients on your schedule. Reviews Auto-Texting - Build an online reputation on Facebook or Google by inviting recent patients to review.

These latest functionality improvements follow several new product and integration launches in recent months, including Online Scheduling & Text Connect, Review Analytics, Insurance Verification and more. To learn more about Weave’s platform and its impact on 27,000+ customers, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.getweave.com%2Fweave-works%2F

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been named a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com/newsroom/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230321005194/en/