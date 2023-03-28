Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnamojis Make Epic Return and Enter the WWE Ring

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnamojis are back with their absurd antics – and this time they are gearing up to square off against each other. The beloved Cinnamojis are busting outside the cereal bowl as they make their debut in the WWE ring, lucha libre-style.

The cereal mascots first delighted fans last+year with their wacky personalities and legendary adventures. This year, the Cinnamojis gave themselves the ultimate makeover and blasted each other with Cinnadust to create their own lucha libre-style face masks.

Fans can exclusively find the limited-edition Cinnamoji Toast Crunch, Rey Mysterio WrestleMania 39 cereal box in limited quantities on Walmart.com starting this month, while supplies last. To add to the fun, they can use the back of the cereal box to build their own popup wresting ring – setting the stage for an epic Cinnamoji match at the breakfast table!

“Cinnamojis are always up for anything and given the chance to adventure into a world of wrestling with spirited characters, colorful masks, and enthusiastic fans, they were all in,” said Mindy Murray, Sr. Marketing Communications Manager for General Mills. “WWE is at the epicenter of sports entertainment, and we are thrilled to bring Cinnamojis’ antics to their passionate fanbase.”

To celebrate the Cinnamoji Toast Crunch cereal, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and WWE are teaming up to bring Cinnamojis to fans live during WrestleMania 39, hosted at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles April 1-2.

“Cinnamon Toast Crunch is an enduring brand with an amazing product, and we’re excited to welcome them as a first-time WrestleMania sponsor,” said Craig Stimmel, Head of Global Sales and Partnerships, WWE.

Tune in on Peacock to catch the spirited Cinnamojis perform live at WrestleMania 39 alongside WWE Superstars. Those who are unable to see the Cinnamojis live can still get their box of specially marked Cinnamoji Toast Crunch, available nationwide.

Leading up to WrestleMania 39, don’t miss the Cinnamojis’ journey as they battle it out to be named the next lucha libre campeón. To follow along and learn more, visit @cinnamontoastcrunch on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok and www.cinnamontoastcrunch.com.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and standing for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2022 net sales of U.S. $19.0 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.

