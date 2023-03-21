Eleventh Annual Drive for Design Contest Challenges High School Students to Create Electrified Ram Truck of the Future

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 21, 2023

  • Winning designer of the popular contest will receive an internship in the Ram Truck Design Studio and other prizes

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 11th consecutive year, Stellantis is empowering students to envision the automotive future with its Drive for Design contest.

For this year's competition, high school students in grades 10-12 are challenged to sketch an innovative design for the next-generation Ram electric truck. The top prize is an incredible opportunity to work as an intern (if eligible) in the Ram Truck Exterior Design Studio this summer. As the demand for electric vehicles increases, fresh ideas about the future of electric trucks are more important than ever.

Drive for Design is powered by the passion of Mark Trostle, vice president, Ram Truck and Mopar design, who won one of the program's early iterations as a high schooler in 1987. The contest highlights the path to a career in automotive design and illustrates the many opportunities for creativity in the automotive industry.

"Participating in this contest gave me the confidence to pursue the path to a career in automotive design. Now, I want to help students find the connection between their creativity and the automotive industry," said Trostle. "It is incredible to see our past winners come up through the design school ranks. I even get to see some of them as interns or coworkers in our design studio."

All student-created entries must be submitted by April 21, 2023. One grand prize winner and two additional finalists will be selected from all valid entries received.

In addition to the summer designer internship in the Ram Truck Exterior Design Studio, the grand prize winner will also receive a Wacom MobileStudio Pro 16 tablet and have their winning sketch featured on Stellantis' social media platforms. Prizes for the second- and third-place finishers include an Apple iPad Pro and Apple Pencil, Virtual Day of Design portfolio review with members of the Stellantis Design Team and a scholarship to College for Creative Studies' four-week summer program, VisCom 1.

Students, teachers and parents can follow the Stellantis North America social media channels to learn about careers in automotive design. Weekly contest updates and content will be posted every Tuesday and Thursday with the hashtag #DriveForDesign.

For detailed contest rules, information on how to submit sketches and free resources for students of all ages, visit www.StellantisDriveForDesign.com.

Notable Drive for Design winners:

  • 2020 winner: Job Skandera (Santa Rosa, Calif.), former intern
  • 2019 winner: Max Cooper (Miami, Fla.), current intern
  • 2016 winner: Ben Treinen (Loveland, Ohio), Ram Truck Interior Design Studio employee
  • 2015 winner: Josh Blundo (Moultonborough, NH), former intern
  • 2015 winner: Dongwon Kim (Cupertino, Calif.), current intern
  • 2014 winner: Alex Fischer (Rochester, Mich.), former intern

Stellantis North America
Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. In North America, it's best known for producing and selling vehicles in a portfolio of iconic and award-winning brands such as Jeep®, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Alfa Romeo and Fiat. Powered by its diversity, Stellantis leads the way the region and the world move – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

