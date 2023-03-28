Insight's Tech Journal Shows How to Think Outside the Box About Tech

For leaders in and outside of IT, the last few years have been a rollercoaster of volatility. Yet too often, organizations are still attempting to operate in traditional ways.

In the spring+2023+edition of the Tech Journal, Insight+Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), a Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator focused on driving client success through digital transformation, thinks outside the box in exploring the power of creative problem-solving when using technology to take business to new heights.

“Navigating the topsy-turvy fluctuations of staffing, supply chain costs, complexities of new technologies and the limitations of outdated IT infrastructure has steered business leaders dizzy in grasping for greater stability,” said Rachel Howard, Tech Journal editor-in-chief and Insight director of global brand communications. “At Insight, we believe that even when facing the greatest challenges, thinking outside the box leads to a unique combination of solutions that can propel a business forward.”

The spring 2023 edition of the Tech Journal addresses:

  • Like a LEGO set and its many possibilities, having the right technology partner — a Solutions+Integrator — that has the vision and expertise to put the pieces in the right places helps organizations achieve faster ROI on their IT investments.
  • How+automation can drive efficiency in technology procurement process.
  • Four ways data scientists can inspire+innovation when off-the-shelf solutions don’t suffice.
  • CXO+advice from Nina Harding, corporate vice president of global partner solutions for Microsoft in the U.S., on making the impossible, possible through the power of partnerships.
  • How Insight is inspiring its own technical minds to turn novel solutions into patented technology scalable across industries through an invention program called Innovate%40Insight.

Insight’s Tech Journal helps IT executives, c-level business leaders, business owners and business unit leaders understand the latest developments in the modern workplace, modern applications, modern infrastructure, the intelligent edge, data and artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity.

The Tech Journal can be read at insight.com%2Ftechjournal. To learn more about Insight’s digital solutions, visit insight.com or call 1.800.INSIGHT.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 solutions integrator with more than 13,000 teammates worldwide helping organizations accelerate their digital journey to modernize their business and maximize the value of technology. We enable secure, end-to-end transformation and meet the needs of our clients through a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, far-reaching partnerships and 33+ years of broad IT expertise. Rated as a Forbes World’s Best Employer and a Great Place to Work, we amplify our solutions and services with global scale, local expertise and a world-class e-commerce experience, realizing the digital ambitions of our clients at every opportunity. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

