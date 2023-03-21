EVERI TO SHOWCASE NEW DYNASTY VUE CABINET AT THE INDIAN GAMING TRADESHOW & CONVENTION 2023

Author's Avatar
32 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, March 21, 2023

Innovative Form Factor and Player-Popular Titles on Display at IGA

LAS VEGAS, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) ("Everi" or "the Company"), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology, and player loyalty solutions, today announced its subsidiary, Everi Games Inc., will highlight the Dynasty Vue™ cabinet – the Company's first form factor in its new Dynasty family of game cabinets – as well as more than 20 new original and six licensed themes at the Indian Gaming Tradeshow and Convention ("IGA") 2023 (booth #1841), March 27-30 at the San Diego Convention Center.

Dynasty_Vue.jpg

The stunning Dynasty Vue provides sightlines comparable to a dual-screen cabinet but features a custom display that enables Everi's designers to create game mechanics players would typically experience on a portrait cabinet, all with the functionality and integrated base of a slant top cabinet. This innovative form factor features a uniquely shaped main game display and an integrated 27-inch top box with distinctive dual-banded lighting integrated with gameplay for maximum attract value. Launch game families for Dynasty Vue including the Combo Cash™ Series, Money Slam™ Series, Wild Wheel™ Series, and High Rollin' Gems™ Series will be showcased at IGA 2023.

Several new original game families including the Potion Explosion™ Series and Banner Series will be presented on the Empire Flex™ portrait cabinet. Player Classic Signature™, the newest addition to Everi's successful three-reel mechanical portfolio, will be featured with several exciting new themes. Everi will also present one of its strongest performing games – Little Shop of Horrors™ – in incredible 4K display on the premium Empire DCX™ cabinet with Little Shop of Horrors Director's Cut™.

"Everi is committed to supporting our tribal gaming customers with an ever-expanding library of compelling game themes and new cabinets that continue to raise the bar on player engagement and entertainment," said Dean Ehrlich, Everi Executive Vice President and Games Business Leader. "We are excited to have the opportunity for customers at IGA 2023 to experience our first of many new cabinet introductions this year with the innovative Dynasty Vue cabinet and new Vue-exclusive game content as well as additional new content from our other form factors that continue to strengthen Everi as a leading provider of gaming equipment."

About Everi
Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. As one of the largest suppliers of technology solutions for the casino floor that also has an expanding focus on adjacent industries, our commitment is to continually develop products and services that provide gaming entertainment, improve our customers' patron engagement, and help our customers operate their businesses more efficiently. We develop entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators. Everi is a leading innovator and provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power casino floors, improve casinos' operational efficiencies, and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. The Company also develops and supplies player loyalty tools and mobile-first applications that drive increased patron engagement for our customers and venues in the casino, sports, entertainment, and hospitality industries. For more information, please visit www.everi.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

Join Everi on Social Media
Twitter: https://twitter.com/everi_inc
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/everi
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EveriHoldingsInc/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/everi_inc

Legal Notices
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s23)
Other product names mentioned in this release are trademarks of Everi Holdings Inc. and/or its wholly owned subsidiaries.

Contacts


Everi Media Relations:


Dona Cassese

Mike Young

VP, Marketing

Corporate Communications

(702) 556-7133 or [email protected]

(702) 518-9179 or [email protected]



Everi Investor Relations:


William Pfund

Jennifer Hills

SVP, Investor Relations

VP, Investor Relations

702-676-9513 or [email protected]

908-723-5841 or [email protected]



JCIR


Richard Land or James Leahy


212-835-8500 or [email protected]


Everi_Holdings_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA47063&sd=2023-03-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/everi-to-showcase-new-dynasty-vue-cabinet-at-the-indian-gaming-tradeshow--convention-2023-301777226.html

SOURCE Everi Holdings Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA47063&Transmission_Id=202303211030PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA47063&DateId=20230321
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.