Innovative Form Factor and Player-Popular Titles on Display at IGA

LAS VEGAS, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) ("Everi" or "the Company"), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology, and player loyalty solutions, today announced its subsidiary, Everi Games Inc., will highlight the Dynasty Vue™ cabinet – the Company's first form factor in its new Dynasty family of game cabinets – as well as more than 20 new original and six licensed themes at the Indian Gaming Tradeshow and Convention ("IGA") 2023 (booth #1841), March 27-30 at the San Diego Convention Center.

The stunning Dynasty Vue provides sightlines comparable to a dual-screen cabinet but features a custom display that enables Everi's designers to create game mechanics players would typically experience on a portrait cabinet, all with the functionality and integrated base of a slant top cabinet. This innovative form factor features a uniquely shaped main game display and an integrated 27-inch top box with distinctive dual-banded lighting integrated with gameplay for maximum attract value. Launch game families for Dynasty Vue including the Combo Cash™ Series, Money Slam™ Series, Wild Wheel™ Series, and High Rollin' Gems™ Series will be showcased at IGA 2023.

Several new original game families including the Potion Explosion™ Series and Banner Series will be presented on the Empire Flex™ portrait cabinet. Player Classic Signature™, the newest addition to Everi's successful three-reel mechanical portfolio, will be featured with several exciting new themes. Everi will also present one of its strongest performing games – Little Shop of Horrors™ – in incredible 4K display on the premium Empire DCX™ cabinet with Little Shop of Horrors Director's Cut™.

"Everi is committed to supporting our tribal gaming customers with an ever-expanding library of compelling game themes and new cabinets that continue to raise the bar on player engagement and entertainment," said Dean Ehrlich, Everi Executive Vice President and Games Business Leader. "We are excited to have the opportunity for customers at IGA 2023 to experience our first of many new cabinet introductions this year with the innovative Dynasty Vue cabinet and new Vue-exclusive game content as well as additional new content from our other form factors that continue to strengthen Everi as a leading provider of gaming equipment."

About Everi

Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. As one of the largest suppliers of technology solutions for the casino floor that also has an expanding focus on adjacent industries, our commitment is to continually develop products and services that provide gaming entertainment, improve our customers' patron engagement, and help our customers operate their businesses more efficiently. We develop entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators. Everi is a leading innovator and provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power casino floors, improve casinos' operational efficiencies, and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. The Company also develops and supplies player loyalty tools and mobile-first applications that drive increased patron engagement for our customers and venues in the casino, sports, entertainment, and hospitality industries. For more information, please visit www.everi.com , which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

