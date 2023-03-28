OutKick, the fastest growing national multimedia platform founded by Clay Travis, finished as the fastest growing year-over-year in the top 50 sports sites in unique viewers in February 2023, according Comscore. The platform continues to post substantial increases in unique viewers with a 326% year-over-year growth versus February 2022.

In commenting on the digital performance, Travis said, “We’re continuing our growth trajectory every month and that’s directly correlated with the incredible OutKick talent that drives engaging content every day with personalities who are able to speak their minds.”

OutKick also saw over 1 million social interactions on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, up 258% in February 2023 versus February 2022. Additionally, YouTube Video Views for OutKick attracted 7.1million views which is up 487%from the prior year, according to Shareablee.

February’s digital performance comes on the heels of OutKick announcing former baseball legend Curt Schilling joining the platform to host The+Curt+Schilling+Baseball+Show every Tuesday and Friday during MLB Spring Training.

About OutKick

OutKick is one of the fastest growing national multimedia platforms that produces and distributes engaging content at the intersection of sports, sports culture, pop culture and news. OutKick’s industry recognized stable of reporters, hosts and contributors are accessible on http%3A%2F%2FOutKick.com as well as across video livestreams, social media, podcasts, and radio, reaching tens of millions of fans each month. Owned by FOX Corporation, OutKick was originally founded by Clay Travis. For more information, please visit www.OutKick.com.

