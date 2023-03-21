Robert Half Promotes JoLynn Conway-James to Senior Executive Director and Chief Administrative Officer

Author's Avatar
22 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 21, 2023

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half has promoted JoLynn Conway-James to senior executive director and chief administrative officer, overseeing the company's operational administration and global human resources teams.

JoLynn_Conway_James_Robert_Half.jpg

Conway-James' career at Robert Half spans more than three decades. She has held key leadership positions, including vice president of field support, executive director of executive committee affairs and staffing administration, and, most recently, senior vice president of operational support. Conway-James has been instrumental in leading several new enterprise-wide initiatives, such as Robert Half's future of work task force.

"JoLynn has built an impressive track record of success based on her strong leadership and collaboration skills, as well as her commitment to our values," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "Excellence in these areas, as well as deep knowledge of our company and people, position her for great success in this role."

About Robert Half

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects people with meaningful work and provides companies with the talent and subject matter expertise they need to confidently compete and grow. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named to Fortune® Most Admired Companies™ for 26 consecutive years and is a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity. Explore our comprehensive solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.com.

Robert_Half_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF48129&sd=2023-03-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robert-half-promotes-jolynn-conway-james-to-senior-executive-director-and-chief-administrative-officer-301777530.html

SOURCE Robert Half

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF48129&Transmission_Id=202303211045PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF48129&DateId=20230321
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.