PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
JE00B5TT1872
Issuer Name
CENTAMIN PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Van Eck Associates Corporation
City of registered office (if applicable)
New York
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United States
4. Details of the shareholder
|Name
|City of registered
|Country of registered office
|VanEck Natural Resources ETF
|VanEck Global Mining UCITS ETF
|VanEck Africa ETF
|VanEck Egypt ETF
|VanEck Gold Miners ETF (AU)
|VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF
|VanEck Gold Miners UCITS ETF
|VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF
|VanEck Gold Miners ETF
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
17 March 2023
6. Date on which Issuer notified
20 March 2023
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (totalof 8.B 1 +
8.B 2)
Total of bothin
% (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rightsheld in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
10.33000
0.000000
10.33000
1,156,450,695
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
9.62000
0.000000
9.62000
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of
shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct
voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of
indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of directvoting rights (DTR5.1)
JE00B5TT1872
119455731
10.33000
Sub Total8.A
119455731
10.33000%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of votingrights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted
% of voting
rights
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial
instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of votingrights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable
threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Van Eck Associates Corporation
VanEck Africa ETF
0.037000
0.037000%
Van Eck Associates Corporation
VanEck Egypt ETF
0.054000
0.054000%
Van Eck Associates Corporation
VanEck Gold Miners ETF
5.8390
5.83900%
Van Eck Associates Corporation
VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF
3.485000
3.485000%
Van Eck Associates Corporation
VanEck Natural Resources ETF
0.003000
0.003000%
Van Eck Associates Corporation
VanEck Global Mining UCITS ETF
0.045000
0.045000%
Van Eck Associates Corporation
VanEck Gold Miners UCITS ETF
0.35400
0.35400%
Van Eck Associates Corporation
VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF
0.38300
0.38300%
Van Eck Associates Corporation
VanEck Gold Miners ETF (AU)
0.131000
0.131000%
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
Glass Lewis
The number and % of voting rights held
119,455,731 shares and 10.33% voting right
The date until which the voting rights will be held
Open
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
20 March 2023
13. Place Of Completion
Tampa, FL, USA
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: Centamin PLC
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/744942/Centamin-PLC-Announces-Notification-of-Major-Holdings