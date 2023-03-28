Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Array Technologies, Inc.(“Array” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ARRY). Investors who purchased Array securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com%2Farry.

The investigation concerns whether Array has violated federal securities laws.

On March 15, 2023, Array announced it would file an amendment to its previously filed Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as the Company determined it would be unable to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 (the “Annual Report”) within the 15 day extension period, which ends on March 16, 2023, as it requires additional time to complete the Annual Report. Array had postponed release of its fourth quarter and full year financial results and conference call initially scheduled for March 6, 2023 to allow additional time to complete its year-end closing procedures. On this news, Array’s stock price fell $1.27 per share, or 6.46%, to close at $18.40 per share on March 15, 2023.

