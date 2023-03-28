MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. ("Pond") (TSX.V:POND)(OTCQB:PNDHF(FSE:4O0), an ESG company, is working on producing spirulina and other algae-based animal feed ingredients using CO 2 emissions to address global sustainability challenges of protein shortages and climate change, offering sustainable options for animal feed, including aquaculture.

As previously disclosed, Pond is working with Livalta, an AB Agri company, and subsidiary of Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF) on a pioneering global partnership to produce commercial algae-based animal feed ingredients from CO 2 emissions. Effectively, the technology is designed to take CO 2 emissions out of the air to produce high value protein. Our first product will be spirulina. On December 21, 2022, Pond announced that the algae lab, inclusive of Pond designed algae bioreactors, has been successfully installed on site at AB Agri's British Sugar plant in Wissington, UK.

While we are progressing with building the pilot plant, we are now embarking on building the science behind the product, complementing the existing trial library in animal feed. A recent study from the National Research Council of Canada (NRC) used the same strain of spirulina that Pond and Livalta intend to cultivate and results suggest that a diet including up to 20% spirulina biomass has similar essential amino acid and essential fatty acid digestibility as a conventional farmed salmon diet.

Compared to other aquatic and terrestrial animals, Atlantic salmon farming is the most effective at converting feed to protein, yet the sector is dependent on high value proteins such as fishmeal that each have their challenges in terms of sustainability and quality or reliability of supply. Spirulina, a microalgae with up to 65% high value protein produced using carbon dioxide emissions and in a controlled process with high quality standards could be a solution to those problems.

Grant Smith, President & CEO at Pond said: "We are pleased to see a product produced from the same strain that we intend to mass cultivate included in this study. The work we are doing globally aims to provide the aquaculture industry with protein-rich spirulina derived from greenhouse gas emissions, which has the potential to both reduce emissions and make salmon farming more sustainable."

Valerie Schuster, Managing Director Livalta (a division of AB AGRI), said: "We selected Pond's technology because it has the potential to produce microalgae at scale using CO2 emissions as feedstock. Spirulina was our first product of choice because of its high protein content together with other functional properties such as immune stimulation, anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant effects. The study by the NRC complements the existing knowledge about spirulina being a high value ingredient for aquaculture feed."

