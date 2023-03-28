Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (“Sarepta” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SRPT). Investors who purchased Sarepta securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com%2Fsrpt.

The investigation concerns whether Sarepta has violated federal securities laws.

On March 16, 2023, Sarepta issued a press release announcing that “at its late cycle meeting for the SRP-9001 (delandistrogene moxeparvovec) biologics license application (BLA), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Office of Therapeutics (OTP) has determined that an advisory committee meeting will be held for SRP-9001 in advance of the May 29, 2023 regulatory action date.” Sarepta’s Chief Executive Officer stated in the press release that “[w]hile we are disappointed that we must communicate a change in decision after our prior statement on the topic, we are not disappointed with the decision to hold an advisory committee. We had been preparing for an advisory committee meeting from the filing of the BLA in the fall of 2022.” On this news, Sarepta’s stock price fell $26.98 per share, or 18.03%, to close at $122.69 per share on March 17, 2023.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Sarepta shares, you can assist this investigation.

