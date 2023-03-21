Echo Lake Capital Offers to Acquire Quince Therapeutics, Inc.

Author's Avatar
20 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
  • Offers $1.60 per share in cash
  • Offer represents 90% premium to yesterday's closing price
  • Stock currently trades below its current cash and investments balance of $2.55 per share
  • Company also has other assets including earnouts and NOLs
  • Company is not developing or selling any drugs
  • Offer not contingent on outside financing

    • NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / Earlier today Echo Lake Capital issued a letter to the Board of Directors of Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX). The letter described a proposal to acquire all the company's common stock for $1.60 per share in cash.

    A full copy of the letter can be found below:

    CONTACT:
    Ephraim Fields
    [email protected]

    ####

    March 21, 2023
    To The Board Of Directors:
    David Lamond
    Dirk Thye
    June Bray
    Philip Low
    Margaret McLoughlin
    Una Ryan
    Christopher Senner

    Echo Lake Capital is pleased to submit this proposal (the "Proposal") under which we would acquire all the outstanding Common Stock of Quince Therapeutics, Inc. ("Quince" or the "Company") we do not own for a price of $1.60 per share in cash.

    Our Proposal represents a premium of 90% to the Company's closing stock price yesterday, which we believe is very compelling as it provides shareholders with a highly certain and significant return and the ability to obtain liquidity for their shares. Our Proposal is not contingent on outside financing and we believe we can complete customary diligence and negotiate definitive documentation within 30 days.

    As one of your largest shareholders we believe your stock is severely undervalued. The Company currently has (i) approximately $2.55 per share of net cash and investments, (ii) no drugs being actively marketed or developed that require cash expenditures (Quince is essentially a company without any products), (iii) whatever consideration the Company receives for out-licensing NOV004 (an asset the Company acquired last year for $15 million), (iv) the potential to receive up to $150 million (which equates to up to $4.10 per share) in milestone payments, and (v) $225 million of federal net operating loss carryforwards. However, Quince's stock currently trades at 84c, has an equity market cap of only $31 million (which is significantly less than its cash and investments balance alone) and is in danger of being delisted.

    Unfortunately, we believe it will be extremely difficult for the Board to significantly shrink this valuation gap because Quince (i) has an uncertain future since the company is not marketing or developing any products, (ii) is a tiny company with a limited institutional following, and (iii) has historically disappointed investors and currently lacks credibility in the investment community. We note that the Company's stock price is down 70% since its acquisition of NOV004/Novosteo in May 2022 and down 95% since its IPO in 2019.

    We believe our Proposal is in the best interests of all shareholders and believe it offers shareholders a significantly more attractive risk/reward scenario than the Board's current plan. Because we so strongly believe investors will favor a sale of the Company, we highly encourage you not to pursue any significant transactions (besides the out-licensing of NOV004) while our Proposal is outstanding.

    Please be aware that this Proposal is an expression of interest only, and we reserve the right to withdraw or modify our Proposal in any manner. No legal obligation with respect to a transaction shall arise unless and until execution of mutually acceptable definitive documentation.

    Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us. We look forward to hearing from you.

    Sincerely,
    Ephraim Fields
    Echo Lake Capital

    SOURCE: Echo Lake Capital



    View source version on accesswire.com:
    https://www.accesswire.com/744766/Echo-Lake-Capital-Offers-to-Acquire-Quince-Therapeutics-Inc

    img.ashx?id=744766

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.