NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / Whirlpool Corp. announced two partnerships supporting students at Florida A&M University as they pursue their education journey. The company announced a partnership with Florida A&M University / Florida State University's Educating Engineering Students Innovatively (EESI pronounced "Easy") program, where students will be supported through scholarships and mentorship.

Whirlpool Corp. has also partnered with the Southern Scholarship Foundation to sponsor the housing of 51 Florida A&M University students studying diverse majors across three houses on the school's campus. The Southern Scholarship Foundation provides rent-free housing and cooperative living opportunities for students to help them attend their dream university, and Whirlpool Corp. is pleased to play a part in this program to help these students achieve their ambitions.

"We couldn't be more excited to officially establish this relationship," said Doug Haaland, vice president of global talent management at Whirlpool Corp. "The future of innovation lives in places like the classrooms at Florida A&M University, and we are excited to play a role in the education for these aspiring students."

The EESI program, led by Dr. Charmane Caldwell, is designed to inspire and motivate undergraduate engineering students - allowing students to practice engineering, while exploring one of four different tracks: industry, entrepreneurship and innovation, community engagement, and research.

Whirlpool Corp.'s work with the Southern Scholarship Foundation will help alleviate part of the annual cost of higher education for students of diverse backgrounds and academic disciplines.

Both partnerships align with Whirlpool Corp.'s multi-year racial equality and fairness pledge announced in 2020, creating opportunities to employ interns and graduates of diverse backgrounds.

Whirlpool Corp. was recently named to Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies, CNBC and Just Capital's list of America's most JUST companies, and the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index. The company is also regularly recognized for its strong culture of volunteerism and corporate social responsibility, with awards such as ' rel='nofollow' target='_blank'>America's Most Responsible Companies from Newsweek, and for its commitment to House+Home with multiple charitable organizations, including the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, United Way, and a 23-year relationship with Habitat for Humanity International.

