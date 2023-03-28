The growth of Gamelancer's 44 channel owned & operated TikTok, Snapchat, & Instagram network offers unique advertising opportunities for brands, agencies, and creators wishing to connect with Gen Z & Millennial audiences

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / Gamelancer Media Corp. (CSE:GMNG)(OTCQB:GAMGF)( FRA:P93, Financial) ("Gamelancer" or the "Company") a leading media-production and entertainment company that creates curated video content for brands, is pleased to announce that its owned and operated 44 channel network spanning TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram, has surpassed 38 million followers and continues to experience meteoric growth at a rate of over 1.5 million new followers every month. The extensive network presents incomparable and unique opportunities for brands, agencies, and creators looking to connect with Gen Z and Millennial audiences. The media company offers full production services and exclusive access to its extensive under-40 audience. The Company's production plus distribution option has proven so successful that its brand partners have continued to opt-in to subsequent campaigns at larger budgets with each activation.

With over 2 billion monthly views, brands have discovered that Gamelancer Media's dynamic approach to creating authentic connections with the under-40 demographic are unmatched. Under-40 audiences are much more savvy than prior generations and are largely unattainable through traditional marketing approaches. The media company has a unique approach that helps its clients increase exposure and sales and enables up-and-coming influencers to grow their digital footprint and their sponsorship dollars on subsequent campaigns. Gamelancer features creators from historically marginalised communities and has repeatedly shown brand partners that working with up-and-coming creators on user-generated content (UGC) campaigns resonates with Gen Z and Millennial audiences. Our analytics continue to show unprecedented video views and user engagement as a direct result of authentic and entertaining curated content.

Gamelancer Media continues to establish strategic partnerships that bring unparalleled opportunities to its roster of notable brand partners. From electronics companies and financial institutions to national sports networks, the media company is quickly becoming the go-to for brands seeking to sell their products and services to the 12-to-40-year-old demographic. Over the past 12 months, the network has grown from 29 to 44 channels and from 22 to 38 million followers. The Company enjoys over 2 billion monthly video views, which affords a unique advantage for brands seeking to gain market share from competitors looking to engage with Gen Zs and Millennials. Gamelancer Media is attracting interest from some prominent global brands due to its successful campaigns and unique approach to advertising.

"We continue to demonstrate an unparalleled ability to help brands reach and convert into our predominantly under-40 audience. We're extremely proud of the calibre of content we've created for our brand partners and that is reflected in both our campaign results and in the repeat business we've seen from our clients. Gamelancer Media is unique in that we provide our brand partners with both creative services and distribution to our 38 million Gen Z and young Millennial followers. This is something few, if any, global media companies can provide. Our creative team understands what resonates with our audience and we curate content to suit specific brand requirements. This approach puts Gamelancer Media at a unique competitive advantage relative to its competitors." says Jon Dwyer, Gamelancer Chairman and CEO.

Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Media Corp. is a media & entertainment company producing short-form video content for brands, with broadcast on its owned and operated TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram channels. Gamelancer Media will focus on developing new brand, agency, and creator relationships and new opportunities for existing associates through its strategic partnerships with TikTok North America and Snap Inc. The media company currently works with companies such as Samsung, Belkin, Celsius, and several other notable brands. The company produces and distributes content across its 44 owned-and-operated channels to over 38 million followers & subscribers, generating over 2 billion monthly video views. A majority of the Gamelancer's audience are located in the USA, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

With advanced user data analytics, Gamelancer provides its audience with content relevant to the Gen Z & Millennial respective communities. Gamelancer owns the largest gaming media inventory on TikTok. Gamelancer also monetizes across its Snapchat Discover channels in partnership with Snapchat.

As of March 2023, Gamelancer Media is 59% insider owned.

