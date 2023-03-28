SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI) ("Sigma", "we," "our," or the "Company"), a leading developer of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry, will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.

Sigma Additive Solutions CEO Jacob Brunsberg and CFO Frank Orzechowski will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time, 1:30 p.m. Pacific time Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-9039 International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8470 Conference ID: 13734527

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at 1-949-491-8235.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1584485&tp_key=2404ac8bec and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.sigmaadditive.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time through April 13, 2023.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921 International replay number: 1-412-317-6671 Replay ID: 13734527

About Sigma Additive Solutions

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of in-process quality assurance (IPQA™) solutions to the additive manufacturing industry. Sigma specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time monitoring and analytics known as PrintRite3D® for 3D metal and polymer advanced manufacturing technologies. PrintRite3D detects and classifies defects and anomalies real-time during the manufacturing process, enabling significant cost-savings and production efficiencies by reducing waste, increasing yield, and shortening cycle times. Sigma believes its software solutions will be a major catalyst for the acceleration and adoption of industrial 3D printing. For more information, please visit www.sigmaadditive.com.

Sigma Additive Solutions Contact

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

[email protected]

www.mzgroup.us

