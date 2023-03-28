GUANGZHOU, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / Mobvista, a leading marketing technology platform, today has launched XMP to address the growing complexity of managing user acquisition across multiple channels. Designed for app marketers, XMP offers a cross-channel dashboard, a reporting solution with multi-dimensional and visual data analysis, and creative management capabilities. App marketers can easily create campaigns, upload new assets and automatically manage campaigns not only to global top media platforms such as Google, Meta, and TikTok for Business but also to multiple SDK Ad networks, including Mintegral, AppLovin, Unity Ads, and Vungle. They can also track both advertising and revenue performance.

[Simplify Media Buying Process]

One of the key features of XMP is its ability to manage top global media and SDK ad networks in one place, allowing marketers to streamline their campaign management and improve efficiency.

With bulk campaign creation and an AI-powered assistant, XMP makes it easy to manage campaigns on multiple platforms, eliminating the need to spend countless hours on tedious tasks such as switching between accounts. The AI-powered assistant enables 24/7 automatic monitoring, customized rules and frequency, and automatic optimization bidding based on ROAS performance.

According to XMP customers, using the platform can lead to a significant decrease in ad creation time of up to 70%, as well as a reduction in creative management time by as much as 95%. This enables marketers to focus on strategic decision-making, rather than administrative tasks.

[Multi-Dimensional In-dept Analytics and Insight]

XMP also provides robust analytics and insights. Marketers can benefit from unified data across advertising platforms, MMPs such as AppsFlyer, Adjust, and more, and BI, enabling them to gain a holistic view of their campaigns and creatives. Its effectiveness is further bolstered by its optimization capabilities based on in-depth data of ROAS, retention, and LTV, along with basic metrics such as clicks, cost, and CPI. Its cross-channel dashboard makes it easy to manage campaigns across multiple networks, while the reporting solution offers multi-dimensional and visual data analysis to help optimize campaigns and creatives based on ROAS analysis.

[Sub-Channel Optimization on SDK Ad Network]

XMP's unique features include sub-channel optimization on SDK ad networks, which is becoming increasingly important as the role of these networks continues to grow. "XMP has been a game changer for our SDK ad network management," said Seyoung Yoon, Head of the Growth team at Supercent, a global mobile game developer and publisher that specializes in hyper-causal and casual games. "XMP makes it easier to manage many sub-channels more efficiently, for example, multiple sub-channels from Mintegral, all in one place. This has saved us time and effort while also improving our overall campaign performance."

Setting up XMP is easy and accessible, with competitive pricing making it suitable for brands of all sizes. "XMP is designed with the user in mind," said Zidan Tang, Product Lead of XMP. "Our goal is to make sure that every app developer has access to effective and efficient mobile marketing solutions, and XMP delivers just that."

The launch of XMP marks a major milestone for Mobvista and reinforces its commitment to providing brands and marketers with the highest quality cross-channel marketing solutions. XMP is now available for free demo and purchase on the website at xmp.mobvista.com/en

About Mobvista

Mobvista is a mobile technology company providing advertising and marketing technology with comprehensive SaaS tools for apps to grow globally, including tools for user acquisition, monetization, performance tracking, and creative automation.

Founded in 2013, Mobvista has been listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HK:1860) since December 2018.

