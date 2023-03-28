PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) ("Crexendo" or the "Company"), a premier platform and provider of cloud communication services, video collaboration and managed IT services, has appointed Gateway Investor Relations, a leading strategic financial communications and capital markets advisory firm, to manage its expanded investor relations program initiatives, including providing corporate messaging and other consulting services to the Company.

Gateway has begun working with Crexendo management to develop and deploy a comprehensive outreach and communications program. Activities will include but are not limited to: refining overall company and investment-oriented messaging and corporate positioning, strategic advisory services, and introductions to institutional investors, sell-side analysts and other key influencers in the broader financial community. Gateway will also assist in organizing roadshows and securing invitations to select financial conferences, including its annual Gateway Conference.

"Over the past year and a half we've dramatically changed the makeup and trajectory of our business," said Crexendo Chief Executive Officer Jeff Korn. "Entering 2023, we're operating from arguably our strongest-ever position, operationally and financially. Over the course of this year, we expect to recognize more synergies from our acquisitions and streamline our operations with the Allegiant team. Our financial performance should also take a strong step forward, both in terms of generating organic revenue growth as well as improved cash flow and profitability.

"For these reasons we believe the timing is right to further invest in our communications efforts. The Crexendo investment story is compelling, and we're looking forward to partnering with Gateway to ensure our message is heard and valued properly. In the coming months, we plan to work closely with the team to refine our company investment thesis and increase our marketing activities to reach a broader potential audience."

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business. Our solutions currently support over three million end users globally.

About Gateway Investor Relations

Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Gateway Group is a leading comprehensive capital markets and public relations consultancy firm. Since 1999, Gateway has delivered strategic consulting, corporate messaging and positioning, earned media strategies, leadership visibility, investor awareness, and analyst and press coverage. Gateway executives have extensive experience in capital markets, financial and brand communications, and represent clients in a wide range of industries, including technology, consumer, industrials, financial services, and business services. For more information, visit our website or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will" and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include information about Crexendo (i) having dramatically changed the makeup and trajectory of its business; (ii) operating from arguably its strongest-ever position, operationally and financially; (iii) expecting to complete its integration with NetSapiens and further streamline our operations with the Allegiant team; (iv) believing its financial performance should also take a strong step forward, both in terms of generating organic revenue growth as well as improved cash flow and profitability; (iv) believing the timing is right to further invest in our communications efforts; (v) believing its investment story is compelling, and looking forward to partnering with Gateway to ensure the message is heard and valued properly and expecting that in the coming months, it plans to work closely with the team to refine the investment thesis and increase marketing activities to reach a broader potential audience.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and quarterly Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONTACT

Company Contact:

Crexendo, Inc.

Doug Gaylor

President and Chief Operating Officer

602-732-7990

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Gateway Investor Relations

Matt Glover and Tom Colton

949-574-3860

[email protected]

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/744801/Crexendo-Appoints-Gateway-to-Lead-Expanded-Investor-Relations-Program



