MILWAUKEE, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Blackhawk (OTCQX: BHWB) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with First Mid Bancshares.

Click here to learn how to join the action https://www.ademilaw.com/case/blackhawk-bancorp-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Blackhawk's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Blackhawk's shareholders are expected to receive only 1.15 shares of First Mid common stock for each share of Blackhawk common stock. Based on First Mid Bancshares' price per share at closing on March 20, 2023 of $27.13, the aggregate consideration to be paid by First Mid Bancshares is approximately $90.3 million. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Blackhawk by imposing a significant penalty if Blackhawk accepts a superior bid. Blackhawk insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Blackhawk's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Blackhawk.

If you own Blackhawk common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/blackhawk-bancorp-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

