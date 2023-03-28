SPARKS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / Ludwig Enterprises, Inc., OTC:LUDG, (Ludwig - The Genomics Language Company ™) is pleased to announce it intends in the second quarter of 2023 to file a Non-Offering Prospectus to enable the Company to be listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE).

"This corporate arrangement creates a great opportunity for Ludwig," says Chief Science Officer Marvin S. Hausman MD. "Ludwig Enterprises and its subsidiary Precision Genomics have designed a genomic mRNA microarray assay that measures 48 different biomarkers of chronic inflammation that could possible revolutionize the way cancers, COPD, diabetes and other illnesses caused by inflammation are managed."

Ludwig and its subsidiary mRNAforLife, Inc. have created a nutraceutical product branded NuGenea™ which has been scientifically formulated with ingredients revealed, in extensive preclinical and clinical research studies published in peer reviewed journals, to reduce inflammation. NuGenea will launch in second quarter of 2023.

The World Health Organization estimates that 50% of worldwide deaths are associated with illnesses that have inflammation as a causation. The global mRNA therapeutics market is estimated to be $39.9 billion and is expected to continue to grow 1.7% annually until 2030. "This market growth is fueled by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, heart disease, respiratory, CKD, and rare diseases," reported Grandview Research. You can view their report at https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/mrna-therapeutics-market-report.

"Ludwig's growth will be enabled in part by the capital generated by the listing on the Canadian Stock Exchange," commented Luke Fannon the company's Chief Marketing Officer. "The market potential and the value of our products to consumers, healthcare professionals and the pharmaceutical industry is significant."

About Ludwig Enterprises, Inc.

Ludwig Enterprises, Inc. is a healthcare holding company focused on cutting edge mRNA genomic technology, therapeutics and nutraceuticals. Through its subsidiary Precision Genomics, Inc. it has a patent pending on the mRNA Inflammatory Index™ that measures 48 different biomarkers of inflammation. Combined with AI and deep machine learning this technology may enable healthcare professionals to identify sources of chronic inflammation and potentially prevent chronic illnesses such as diabetes, COPD, heart disease and cancer. NuGenea™, a scientifically formulated nutraceutical, supported by decades of independent research into the anti-inflammatory properties of its compounds, is manufactured by the Ludwig subsidiary mRNAforLife, Inc and its My RNA for Life™ product line of nutraceuticals.

Advancements in medical technology have awarded us with cutting-edge genomic tools, unheard of even a generation ago. These genomic tools have the potential to not only detect diseases early but also to customize treatments that may improve patient outcomes and, in some cases, even extend life. Ludwig is at the forefront of this new era of medicine with their proprietary mRNA genomic technology that has the potential to detect genetic biomarkers for inflammatory-driven diseases, including, but not limited to heart disease, diabetes, preeclampsia and cancer. This early detection may allow doctors to take steps to diagnose and manage illness before it progresses and causes serious health problems. Ludwig's innovative testing approach is not only practical but also has the potential to save the healthcare industry millions of dollars in costs. With a virtually untapped market and a billion-dollar healthcare industry, Ludwig and its subsidiaries Precision Genomics, Inc and mRNAforLife, Inc. are poised to significantly impact how we think about disease and live longer healthier lives. For more information please visit: http://www.ludwigent.com.

SAFE HARBOR

Forward-looking statements in this release are made under the "safe harbor" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Ludwig Enterprises Inc.'s forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance. This news release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future level of business for the parties. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements due to certain risk factors that could cause results to differ materially from estimated results. Management cautions that all statements as to future results of operations are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and events that may be beyond the control of Ludwig Enterprises, Inc., and no assurance can be given that such results will be achieved. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability to procure, appropriately price, retain, and complete projects and changes in products and competition.

CONTACT:

Ludwig Enterprises, Inc.

For Scientific Related Inquiries

Dr. Marvin S. Hausman, MD, Chief Science Officer

503-327-4173

For Business Related Inquiries

Luke J. Fannon

484-429-5846

www.ludwigent.com

SOURCE: Ludwig Enterprises, Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/744898/Ludwig-Enterprises-Announces-Intention-to-List-on-the-Canadian-Stock-Exchange



