SHANDONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / SPO Global Inc. (OTC PINK:SPOM) and Shandong Fangyuan Huizhong Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. (SFHI) are pleased to announce that it has been awarded a $1.8 million dollar contract from the Raohe County Rural Revitalization Bureau for a waxy corn processing and storage construction project. The project will utilize equipment from Shandong Fangyuan Huizhong Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd., a leading manufacturer of equipment for the food processing industry.

The equipment that will be used are:

Fully automatic corn peeling machine

Conveyor belts, hoists

Automatic continuous corn cutting head and tail removal machine

High pressure roller cleaner

Retort blanching line

Bubble cooling line

Mobile automatic corn sorting machine

Special vacuum packaging machine for corn

Automatic bagging machine

Blow dryer

Fully automatic sterilization pot

Sterilization trays, carts, trays

Wash sinks

Fully automatic air shower room

Hanging racks

Lock

Ultra high pressure steam energy saving generator

Quick freezing line

Auxiliary supporting units

Water softener system

Steam energy-saving diverter system

Since March 2023, the production workshop of Shandong Fangyuan Huizhong has been busy, with the company experiencing high growth in equipment orders while still maintaining high levels of sales, production, and delivery. The number of active personnel has reached 78, reflecting the company's commitment to expanding its strategic space and promoting business results and management capabilities to new heights.

In 2023, Shandong Fangyuan Huizhong aims to continue to seize opportunities. The company intends to go all out to seek progress in a stable manner, build a new form of intelligence, create a new green situation, and refresh the ultimate new height. With a vigorous attitude and comprehensive enhancement of core competitiveness, Shandong Fangyuan Huizhong will write a new chapter of high-quality development with more stability, confidence, vitality, and imagination.

SPO Global Inc is thrilled to be working with Shandong Fangyuan Huizhong on this important project for the Raohe County Rural Revitalization Bureau. The use of Shandong Fangyuan Huizhong's cutting-edge equipment will ensure that the waxy corn processing and storage construction project is completed efficiently and to the highest standards.

"This contract represents an important milestone for SPO Global Inc, and we look forward to continuing our work with Shandong Fangyuan Huizhong on future projects," said Liangjian Peng, CEO of SPO Global Inc.

We encourage our shareholders to visit our corporate Twitter account for more updates: https://twitter.com/spo_global

About SPO Global Inc. (OTC PINK:SPOM): SPO Global Inc. recently signed a merger agreement with a leading food machinery company, Shandong Fangyuan Huizhong Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. (SFHI).

Company Disclaimers: As a Public Traded Company, within the guidelines of Federal and State Securities Law, SPO Global, Inc. may not avail itself of the Safe Harbor provisions as identified in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. However, SPO Global, Inc. provides the following disclaimer and warning to protect our shareholders, prospective investors and the public at large by alerting them to the risks and uncertainties involved with any investment, and the need to perform their own due diligence and assessment.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact:

Jeff Peng

[email protected]

SOURCE: SPO Global, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/744756/SPO-Global-Inc-Awarded-18-Million-Dollar-Contract-from-Raohe-County-Rural-Revitalization-Bureau



