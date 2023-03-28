A Home Built on a Foundation of Promise, Hope and Legacy

Author's Avatar
23 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / Aflac Incorporated

West Columbia, South Carolina will welcome the first new house to be built on Monticello Street in nearly 60 years, thanks to Central South Carolina Habitat for Humanity, Aflac and other community organizations. For new homeowner, Jazenia, it's more than a house. It's a home built on promise, hope and the legacy of women.

On March 8, International Women's Day, Aflac employees in Columbia joined Jazenia, her family and community leaders to celebrate the groundbreaking for her new home, a Habitat for Humanity Women Build project. Women Build empowers women, offers them the opportunity of affordable homeownership and puts a spotlight on equity. A

Yale University School of Management study1 shows women pay more to buy a home and earn less when they sell it - and that "overall, gender differences in housing explain up to 30% of the gender gap in wealth accumulation."

Amplifying equity, one nail at a time

Melody Hodge, director of Account Management at Aflac, is a longtime resident of West Columbia. At the groundbreaking celebration, Melody welcomed Jazenia and her family to the neighborhood and offered words of support and encouragement.

"As women, we are stronger than we realize, and with the help of friends, neighbors and organizations like these, we manage to find a way forward, even when every obstacle is thrown into our paths. It gives me hope to be part of events like these and part of organizations like Aflac and Habitat for Humanity that empower people to open gateways toward progress. It gives me hope because this is our chance to make a real, tangible difference in the lives of families, one home at a time. Thank you, Jazenia, for allowing Aflac to be part of your family story," said Melody.

Before Jazenia was selected as a Habitat for Humanity homeowner, she immersed herself in the organization's service projects so she could learn new skills, serve her community and help revitalize neighborhoods. Jazenia has logged more than 400 volunteer hours to build homes for others. Now, she will help build her own home and looks forward to teaching her children about the responsibility of home ownership.

Tearing down barriers to build walls

Aflac employees will join Jazenia and others to build her new home in late March. With every wall they put up together, they'll tear down barriers to new home ownership while shining a light on equity for women.

"Aflac is proud to support Habitat for Humanity's efforts to provide affordable and equitable homeownership for women like Jazenia and her family," said Bob Ruff, senior vice president, Aflac Group Voluntary Benefits. "On International Women's Day, Aflac celebrates the contributions and accomplishments of women, and it reminds us of the importance of diversity and equality. Our Aflac team is honored to help build Jazenia's home through sponsorship support and our many volunteers working alongside the great team at Habitat for Humanity."

1 "The housing gender gap: Why women still face roadblocks in homeownership, home equity and home values" https://www.bankrate.com/home-equity/women-and-homeownership/ |

Yale University School of Management study, "The Gender Gap in Housing Returns." https://paulgp.github.io/papers/Gender_Gap_in_Housing_Returns.pdf

Aflac | WWHQ | 1932 Wynnton Road | Columbus, GA 31999

Z2300190 EXP 3/24

d0d104de-7712-49b1-84db-0ba1e43cbd6b.jpg

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Aflac Incorporated on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Aflac Incorporated
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aflac-incorporated
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Aflac Incorporated



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/744902/A-Home-Built-on-a-Foundation-of-Promise-Hope-and-Legacy

img.ashx?id=744902

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.