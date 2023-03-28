PITTSFORD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / Infinite Group, Inc. (IGI) (OTCQB:IMCI) - For the second time in as many weeks, managed services providers (MSPs) recognized Nodeware, a solution from IGI CyberLabs, as a go-to security provider. Attendees of the ChannelPro SMB Forum in DC this month voted Nodeware the "ROI Lightning Round" winner for the value of its always-on, always-aware vulnerability management program. Last month, MSPs also selected Nodeware as Best Security Product during SMB TechFest.

The back-to-back wins underscore the importance of detecting activity, addressing vulnerabilities, avoiding potential incidents, and recovering and learning from threat actors. A recent study by Canalys found that MSPs who are focused on finding anomalies and mitigating events are better positioned to capitalize on the shift to cyber-risk detection, a market Canalys expects to grow 34% each year, reaching $112 billion by 2026.

Nodeware's robust vulnerability scanning and management software allows businesses to monitor and identify network assets, both on-site and remote, locating security gaps and delivering detailed analytics reports for security compliance purposes. The cloud-based platform simplifies and automates the vulnerability scanning process, delivering full visibility into the potential risks associated with each of its business processes.

Nodeware is dedicated to helping MSPs and MSSPs create a more compelling, preemptive, and layered security offering for their end-customers, reducing their risks by detecting anomalies before a breach can occur. The platform allows these managed services providers to deliver a high-value, automated service that proactively helps protect their clients' network operations, delivering critical and actionable information in real-time.

"Cybersecurity has always been a rapidly evolving space. The advent of sophisticated language generation models like ChatGPT now make it that much easier for nefarious actors to fabricate effective malware that preys on network vulnerabilities. This catalyst could bring on a watershed of compromises for companies that aren't diligent enough," said Matthew K. Koenig, Nodeware's Vice President of Channel Sales.

"Businesses that don't maintain granular visibility over their networks aren't doing everything they can to combat this potential onslaught," Koenig continued. "Nodeware feels honored to have our solution recognized by multiple industry authorities as a key tool in this initiative, underscoring the essential need for a deep-scanning strategy."

About Nodeware

Nodeware is an in-demand cybersecurity solution that helps businesses reduce their risk of ransomware or other cyber-attacks-all with breakthrough simplicity and affordability. The easy-to-use SaaS solution helps businesses meet compliance requirements and can be bundled with other IT or security offerings or used to upsell managed services. And it's not just filling a security gap for customers, it's also filling a void in the channel cybersecurity market-creating a powerful opportunity for MSPs and resellers. Nodeware is available globally and is supported and developed by IGI's US-based support and development teams. Learn more at nodeware.com and igicyberlabs.com. Follow Nodeware on Twitter,LinkedIn and Facebook.

About IGI

Headquartered in Rochester, NY, with a remote workforce spanning the United States, Infinite Group, Inc. (IGI) (OTCQB:IMCI) delivers technology and people-driven cybersecurity for personalized, resilient cyber defense focused on individualized business strategy, enterprise-wide expertise, and unshakeable partnership. IGI CyberLabs, a wholly-owned subsidiary of IGI, is the OEM of the Nodeware® vulnerability management solution, an award-winning SaaS platform that continuously scans networks to identify critical vulnerabilities. Learn more at igicybersecurity.com.

