SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTC -- NVIDIA today announced six new NVIDIA RTX™ Ada Lovelace architecture GPUs for laptops and desktops, which enable creators, engineers and data scientists to meet the demands of the new era of AI, design and the metaverse .



Using the new NVIDIA RTX GPUs with NVIDIA Omniverse ™, a platform for building and operating metaverse applications, designers can simulate a concept before making it a reality, planners can visualize an entire factory before it is built and engineers can evaluate their designs in real time.

The NVIDIA RTX 5000, RTX 4000, RTX 3500, RTX 3000 and RTX 2000 Ada Generation laptop GPUs deliver breakthrough performance and up to 2x the efficiency of the previous generation to tackle the most demanding workflows. For the desktop, the NVIDIA RTX 4000 Small Form Factor (SFF) Ada Generation GPU features new RT Cores, Tensor Cores and CUDA® cores with 20GB of graphics memory to deliver incredible performance in a compact card.

The latest NVIDIA RTX Ada Generation GPUs provide the accelerated computing power required for today’s highly collaborative content-creation, design and AI workflows. A new generation of desktop workstations that combine high-end NVIDIA GPUs and smart networking with the latest Intel CPUs can drive innovation for the next wave of product and building designs, AI-augmented applications and industrial metaverse content.

“Running data-intensive applications like generative AI and real-time digital twins in the metaverse requires advanced computing power,” said Bob Pette, vice president of professional visualization at NVIDIA. “These new NVIDIA RTX GPUs provide the horsepower needed for creators, designers and engineers to accomplish their work from wherever they’re needed.”

Customers Supporting NVIDIA RTX GPUs

Many professionals are already using NVIDIA RTX GPUs to accelerate their workflows.

“General Motors is working to bring electric vehicles to more customers faster and at more price points, and virtual-reality tools are enabling us to test and make decisions at a quicker pace,” said Bryan Styles, director of immersive technology at General Motors. “The fidelity, frame rates and overall performance of the NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada Generation GPU is well matched to the high demand we have from our product development workflows.”

“The NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada Generation GPU is one step ahead of our evolving real-time pipeline for live-action filmmakers,” said Raphaël Goudin, virtual production supervisor at Versatile Media Ltd. “It’s adding efficiency, ease and, more importantly, creative power directly to filmmakers.”

“The NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada Generation GPU is a game changer that lets us produce images quicker and accomplish things that previously weren’t even possible,” said Jon Ferguson, vice president of virtual design and construction at Layton Construction. “For the first time, we can start producing images with the primary question being ‘What would help this image?’ rather than ‘What can our computers handle?’”

NVIDIA RTX Laptops Deliver Creative Power to Professionals Anywhere

NVIDIA’s new laptop GPUs deliver up to double the performance and power efficiency over the previous generation for mobile workstations.

The new GPUs include the latest generations of NVIDIA Max-Q and RTX technologies for optimal energy efficiency and photorealistic graphics, and are backed by NVIDIA Studio technologies for creators. Products with NVIDIA RTX GPUs benefit from RTX optimizations in over 110 creative apps, NVIDIA RTX Enterprise Drivers for the highest levels of stability and performance in creative apps, and exclusive AI-powered NVIDIA tools: Omniverse, Canvas and Broadcast .

Professionals using these laptop GPUs can run advanced technologies like DLSS 3 to increase frame rates by up to 4x compared to the previous generation, and NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise for real-time collaboration and simulation.

NVIDIA RTX 4000 SFF Enables Enhanced Performance, Productivity

The NVIDIA RTX 4000 SFF GPU offers a new level of performance and efficiency for mini-desktops, powering artists , designers and engineers who prefer small workstations.

By delivering unprecedented rendering and visualization performance to compact workstations, the RTX 4000 SFF GPU enables users to enjoy a fluid experience in computer-aided design, graphic design, data analysis, AI applications and software development. Additionally, systems integrators developing specialized solutions — for example, in healthcare or large-scale displays — can benefit from the card’s combination of performance and compact size.

“The versatile NVIDIA RTX 4000 SFF Ada Generation GPU offers Genetec users performance increases of up to 80% and empowers them to decode, view and analyze more video streams,” said John Burger, product line manager for video appliances at Genetec. “As camera resolutions continue to increase and require additional resources to be decoded, the NVIDIA RTX 4000 SFF offers an ideal solution in a compact form factor for Genetec and its partners.”

Next-Generation RTX Technology

The new RTX desktop and laptop GPUs feature the Ada architecture’s latest technologies, including:

CUDA cores : Up to 2x the single-precision floating point throughput of the previous generation.

: Up to 2x the single-precision floating point throughput of the previous generation. Third-generation RT Cores : Up to 2x the throughput of the previous generation, with the ability to concurrently run ray tracing with either shading or denoising capabilities.

: Up to 2x the throughput of the previous generation, with the ability to concurrently run ray tracing with either shading or denoising capabilities. Fourth-generation Tensor Cores : Up to 2x faster AI training performance of the previous generation, with expanded support for the FP8 data format.

: Up to 2x faster AI training performance of the previous generation, with expanded support for the FP8 data format. DLSS 3: New levels of realism and interactivity for real-time graphics by multiplying performance with AI.

New levels of realism and interactivity for real-time graphics by multiplying performance with AI. Greater GPU memory: The RTX 4000 SFF provides 20GB of memory with greater bandwidth than the previous generation. The GPU can transfer data to and from its memory more quickly, resulting in improved graphics, compute and rendering performance. The new NVIDIA RTX Ada Generation Laptop GPUs provide up to 16GB of graphics memory to handle the largest models, scenes, assemblies and advanced multi-application workflows.

Extended-reality capabilities: The RTX 4000 SFF and new NVIDIA RTX laptop GPUs provide support for high-resolution augmented-reality and virtual-reality devices, and deliver the high-performance graphics required for experiencing stunning AR, VR and mixed-reality content.

Availability

Next-generation desktop workstations featuring NVIDIA RTX GPUs will be available starting this month from global workstation manufacturing partners including BOXX , HP Inc . and Lenovo .

The new NVIDIA RTX laptop GPUs will be available starting this month in mobile workstations from global workstation manufacturer partners. The new NVIDIA RTX 4000 SFF GPU will be available from global distribution partners such as Leadtek, PNY and Ryoyo Electro starting in April at an estimated price of $1,250 and from global workstation manufacturers later this year.

About NVIDIA

Since its founding in 1993, NVIDIA ( NVDA) has been a pioneer in accelerated computing. The company’s invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined computer graphics, ignited the era of modern AI and is fueling the creation of the metaverse. NVIDIA is now a full-stack computing company with data-center-scale offerings that are reshaping industry. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/ .

