New York, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wang Yang, the founder and CEO of NaaS Technology Inc. ( NAAS), has been selected as the recipient of the "2023 Ernst & Young Asia-Pacific Successful Female Entrepreneur" award amongst 15 finalists, becoming one of the five outstanding female entrepreneurs from China to receive this honor.

NaaS Technology, a leading new energy service provider in the world's largest new energy market, is helping to advance a historic opportunity for global energy transformation. As the leader of the company, Wang Yang expressed her gratitude for receiving this award.

"I would like to thank EY and the Entrepreneurial Winning Women Asia-Pacific program for inviting me to join this team full of vitality and female wisdom. NaaS Technology has the honor of competing in the world's largest new energy market at the tip of an energy revolution. We look forward to applying our industry-leading solutions to improve the efficiency of charging station manufacturers, operators, and supply chain members, optimizing car owners' charging experience and supporting the development of the new energy vehicle industry. We strive to bring green energy to everyone in the near future." Wang said after receiving this award.

The EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ Asia-Pacific program is an executive leadership program designed for women with established businesses who are ready to scale operations and grow to become global market leaders. The award has been successfully held for eight consecutive years and has celebrated more than 130 women entrepreneurs for their extraordinary vision, insights, innovative spirits, and remarkable growth.

The transition from oil to electricity marks a significant shift in how we power our world. The adoption of electric vehicles in China has continued to gain traction in recent years. In 2022, the penetration rate of electric vehicles in the country reached 25.6%. Furthermore, according to NaaS Research Institute's forecast, the penetration rate of electric vehicles is expected to reach around 35% in 2023.

Conversely, compared with the rapid popularization of electric vehicles, the availability of supporting high-quality charging infrastructure is lagging. Persistent issues such as insufficient charging network coverage and the need for unified standards for chargers and charging connectors continue to cause roadblocks in the industry.

To resolve these pain points, NaaS has focused on developing charging infrastructure with its comprehensive range of charging solutions, including site selection, design, hardware procurement, EPC, inspection and certification, operation, and maintenance management. Additionally, NaaS is connecting charging station manufacturers, charging operators, and production sites to secure its supply chain and meet rising market demands.

NaaS Technology was listed on the NASDAQ on Jun. 13, 2022, becoming North America's first Chinese charging service stock. As of Sept. 30, 2022, NaaS Technology has served 1,282 charging operators, connected over 45,000 charging stations and over 434,000 charging connectors, and reached 1.892 billion kilowatt-hours in total charging volume in the first three quarters of 2022.

As a new energy technology company, NaaS Technology prioritizes carbon neutrality in the transportation energy sector. It encourages the entire transportation industry, from manufacturers to vehicle owners, to reduce their environmental impact. As of Jun. 30, 2022, the company has provided 458 million kilowatt-hours of electricity, of which 360 million kilowatt-hours were from clean energy sources (photovoltaic, wind, and hydropower), accounting for 78.6% of the total. In addition, in the first half of 2022, the company reduced its carbon output by 700,400 tons--nearly 80% of the total in the entirety of 2021. In parallel, NaaS has launched a "carbon account" program in collaboration with strategic partner KuaiDian, which rewards users for using green energy sources. To date, the service has garnered more than 463,000 users.

About NaaS Technology Inc.

NaaS Technology Inc. is one of the largest and fastest growing EV charging service providers in China. The Company is a subsidiary of Newlinks Technology Limited, a leading energy digitalization group in China. NaaS provides one-stop services to charging pile manufacturers and operators, OEMs, companies with their own delivery fleets as well as fleet operators, with online, offline, and non-electric services covering the whole value chain across the EV sector. As of September 30, 2022, NaaS had connected over 434,000 chargers with a total charging volume reaching 1,892 GWh in the first three quarters of 2022. On June 13, 2022, the American depositary shares of the Company started trading on NASDAQ under the stock code NAAS.

