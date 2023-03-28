Therma-Tru Receives Good Design Award for Innovative, Integrated System

Therma-Tru, in partnership with LARSON, has earned a Good Design Award from The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design for the Impressions integrated storm and entry door system. The Good Design Awards Program recognizes the most innovative and cutting-edge industrial, product and graphic designs produced around the world.

The Impressions integrated storm and entry door system is designed to outperform expectations.

"Innovation is a cornerstone of our business, and we continue to look for ways to improve upon product design and functionality,” said Lisa Fink, brand marketing. “This award reinforces Therma-Tru’s position as an industry leader, and helps showcase our commitment to creating beautiful, functional products.”

The Impressions integrated storm and entry door system is the first of its kind, with the storm door integrated flush into the brickmould portion of the door frame, creating a purposeful, cohesive unit that provides a seamless look.

The storm door comes with an interchangeable screen, allowing ample fresh air into the home. A revolutionary hidden closer with Click&Hold technology provides a smooth operation and keeps the storm door wide open when needed.

Learn more about the Impressions integrated storm and entry door system and other new products from Therma-Tru at thermatru.com%2Fnewproducts.

