T. ROWE PRICE PUBLISHES 2022 YEAR-END REPORT FEATURING 401(k) PLAN SPONSOR AND PARTICIPANT BEHAVIOR AMID INFLATION AND MARKET VOLATILITY

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BALTIMORE, March 21, 2023

BALTIMORE, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price, a global investment management firm and a leader in retirement, today published a report detailing plan sponsors' and participants' reactions to increased inflation and market volatility in 2022. The report examines retirement behavioral trends and correlations during the challenging economy.

Similar to the 2022 mid-year edition of the report, participants stayed the course and have not significantly changed their loan, distribution, or withdrawal behavior despite the turbulent market environment. Interestingly, participants have taken slightly more hardship withdrawals (4% more in 2022 verses the 10-year average) but the amount of those withdrawals has decreased by over 20% compared to 2021.

The report also found that participants consumed nearly three times more digital retirement educational content in 2022 than in 2021. The most significant increase was with participants over 50 years old consuming content focused on retirement savings.

Key findings from the report include:

  • Participants with 100% invested in a target date product were 15 times less likely to exchange than those with 0% invested in a target date product during Q4 2022
  • Participants who take multiple loans per year have a deferral rate that is lower by an average of 2.3 percentage points than those who do not take multiple loans
  • Participants who are near retirement and have not taken a hardship withdrawal have an average of three times more in savings than their counterparts who have taken a hardship withdrawal

"It's encouraging to see that participants are largely staying the course amid inflation and market volatility," said Rachel Weker, senior retirement strategist for Retirement Plan Services at T. Rowe Price. "Plan sponsors can support participants by offering financial wellness programs that include savings content and tools, and by implementing strategic plan design solutions to continue to encourage these positive behaviors."

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE
Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) helps people around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Investors rely on the award-winning firm for its retirement expertise and active management approach of equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset investment capabilities. T. Rowe Price manages USD$1.31 trillion in assets under management as of February 28, 2023, and serves millions of clients globally. News and other updates can be found on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and troweprice.com/newsroom.

favicon.png?sn=PH48310&sd=2023-03-21 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/t-rowe-price-publishes-2022-year-end-report-featuring-401k-plan-sponsor-and-participant-behavior-amid-inflation-and-market-volatility-301777710.html

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH48310&Transmission_Id=202303211242PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH48310&DateId=20230321
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.