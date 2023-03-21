PR Newswire

MILWAUKEE, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating U.S. Xpress (NYSE: USX) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Knight-Swift.

Ademi LLP alleges U.S. Xpress' financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet U.S. Xpress' shareholders are expected to receive only $6.15 per share in cash for each outstanding share of U.S. Xpress Class A and Class B common stock, except Max Fuller, Executive Chairman of U.S. Xpress, and Eric Fuller and related entities will rollover a portion of their shares of U.S. Xpress into an approximately 10% interest in a new Knight-Swift subsidiary formed to hold the U.S. Xpress business post-closing. The total enterprise value is approximately $808 million. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for U.S. Xpress by imposing a significant penalty if U.S. Xpress accepts a superior bid. U.S. Xpress insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of U.S. Xpress' board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for U.S. Xpress.

