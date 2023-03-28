Sun Country Airlines Extends Booking Schedule Through Mid-December 2023

2 hours ago
Integrated schedule delivers more flights and new destinations

MINNEAPOLIS, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Country Airlines ( SNCY) is extending its selling schedule through December 12, 2023, allowing customers to book fall travel including Thanksgiving and Minnesota’s popular Oct. 19-22 long weekend when schools are off. In addition, Sun Country has bolstered schedules to leading leisure destinations.

New service to Branson, Mo.

New, nonstop service from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) to Branson Airport (BKG) in Missouri begins August 31, 2023. Located in the heart of the Ozark Mountains, Branson is a popular vacation destination in the fall and is home to family-friendly attractions, including live entertainment, amusement parks, lakes, golf courses, outdoor activities, restaurants, and sports venues.

“The Branson community has been pivotal in enabling this service by successfully applying for a Small Community Air Service Development (SCASD) grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation,” said Grant Whitney, senior vice president and chief revenue officer. “Sun Country appreciates the efforts of the Branson Missouri Regional Airport Transportation Development District to support this new service with both the SCASD grant and community support.”

Integrated scheduled and charter service

“Sun Country is proud of its diversified business model of scheduled service, charter, and cargo,” Whitney said. “Historically, the airline operates its largest charter schedule in the fall. This year is no different as nearly all our Major League Soccer (MLS) flying had been incorporated into our schedules. We have also strategically built our fall scheduled service to support our NCAA football customers with additional ‘power patterns’ throughout the country.”

As a result of this schedule integration, Sun Country will add limited service to Austin (AUS), Salt Lake City (SLC) and will extend its service to Fort Lauderdale (FLL). These flights are opportunities to convert flights used to position aircraft into scheduled passenger service.

With today’s announcement, Sun Country Airlines operates 120 routes serving 90 airports across the United States, Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean, providing safe, reliable, hassle-free flights at affordable prices. Sun Country offers a customer experience that includes free in-flight entertainment, complimentary non-alcoholic beverage service, a mobile-friendly website with more self-service tools, and new interiors on each aircraft.

ABOUT SUN COUNTRY AIRLINES
Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier, whose mission is to connect guests to their favorite people and places, to create lifelong memories and transformative experiences. Sun Country dynamically deploys shared resources across our synergistic scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives (“VFR”) passengers and charter customers and providing CMI service to Amazon, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean.

For photos, b-roll and additional company information, visit http://www.suncountryview.com/newsroom/multimedia/.

