Legible Inc. (CSE:READ) (OTCQB:LEBGF) (FSE: D0T) (%22Legible%26rdquo%3B or the “Company”) is delighted to announce the launch of its regional #GOTransitReads Book Club in partnership with Metrolinx, the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) transit authority, serving a population of more than seven million people in Ontario.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230321005888/en/

The Perfect Marriage by bestselling author Jeneva Rose is the first #GOTransitReads Book Club book offered to GTHA residents and GO Transit riders (Photo: Business Wire)

The first Book Club book is a gripping psychological suspense novel, %3Ci%3EThe+Perfect+Marriage%3C%2Fi%3E, by bestselling author Jeneva Rose. A juicy, twisty, and utterly addictive thriller that will keep readers turning pages, The Perfect Marriage has been optioned by Picture Perfect Federation for development as a film or TV series and was made available to the Book Club via Legible’s partnership with book distributor Open Road Media.

The #GOTransitReads Book Club is available to GO Transit riders and the seven million inhabitants of the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area. Legible and Metrolinx will be sharing discussion ideas with readers and providing opportunities for comments and interactions about the Book Club books through social media.

The #GOTransitReads Book Club will bring thousands of new users to Legible’s eBookstore, helping drive large-scale regional brand awareness and sales.

Legible is the official ebook partner of GO Transit, a division of Metrolinx, with a train and bus network covering more than 11,000 square kms, helping over one million customers get where they need to be safely and reliably every week. Legible offers GO Transit riders curated ebook selections and a seamless connection to its extensive catalogue of approximately two million books via GO Wi-Fi Plus, GO Transit’s unique entertainment portal, inspiring riders to become readers who “READ on the GO.”

About Legible Inc.

Legible Inc. is a book entertainment and media company with a mission: millions of books for billions of readers, globally. Legible provides innovative eReading experiences to anyone anywhere with an internet-enabled device. Legible has developed two high-value verticals: a browser-based, mobile-first B2C eBook entertainment platform delivering a global online bookstore and reading system for the emerging web with high-growth potential called Legible.com; and a global B2B eBook conversion and production service with high revenue potential called Legible+Publishing. Founded and led by a team of technologists, authors, eBook publishers, designers, and publishing industry insiders, Legible is transforming the digital publishing industry and gaining market share through innovative, 21st century publishing and global reading experiences. Legible embraces core values of sustainability, accessibility, and global literacy.

Visit Legible.com and discover the place where eBooks come to life.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This Press Release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information (“forward-looking statements”), including statements regarding Legible’s business. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Legible's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, currency fluctuations, the lack of availability of qualified personnel or management, stock market volatility and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although Legible believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking information. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking information, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date of this document and, except as required by applicable law, Legible does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN UNITED STATES

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230321005888/en/