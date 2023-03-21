FirstEnergy Named Top 50 Diversity Employer by Minority Engineer™ Magazine

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AKRON, Ohio, March 21, 2023

Ranking reflects company's reputation among magazine's readers

AKRON, Ohio, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in company history, FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) has been designated as a Top 50 Diversity Employer by Minority Engineer™ magazine. The rankings are determined based on a survey of randomly selected Minority Engineer readers who were asked to name the employers where they would most like to work or that they believe provide a positive working environment for members of minority groups.

FirstEnergy_Logo.jpg

"Our commitment to developing a diverse workforce, reflective of the communities we serve, is a core value at FirstEnergy," said Christine L. Walker, FirstEnergy's senior vice president, chief human resources officer and Corporate Services. "Much like the Black engineers who changed the way we live with novel inventions including the three-light traffic signal, refrigerated truck and automatic elevator door, FirstEnergy has many people of color leading engineering innovations in the electric industry. We applaud their work and thank them for their important contributions."

As part of Black History Month, FirstEnergy recently highlighted the work of several minority engineers within the company's external design and transmission engineering teams, including Amanda Turner, who was also featured and photographed for Minority Engineer 's Fall 2022 cover story. Learn more about FirstEnergy's diverse engineers at www.firstenergycorp.com/newsroom/featured_stories/EWeek-2023-BlackHistoryMonth.

The Minority Engineer honor marks the latest recognition of FirstEnergy's diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. In the past three years alone, the company has been named as a leading diversity employer by G.I. Jobs magazine, Forbes, DiversityInc and the National Organization on Disability, with additional awards from the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Commerce and Industry Association of New Jersey (CIANJ), Crain's Cleveland Business magazine and U.S. Veterans Magazine.

For more on FirstEnergy's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, visit https://www.firstenergycorp.com/careers/diversity_inclusion.html.

About Minority Engineer
Launched in 1979, Minority Engineer is a career guidance and recruitment magazine that presents career strategies and professional guidance for readers to assimilate into a diversified job marketplace. Seasonal publications are offered at no charge to qualified engineering or computer science students and professionals who are African American, Hispanic, Native American and Asian American. The magazine is made available at colleges and universities, chapters of student and professional organizations and through free at-home subscriptions.

About FirstEnergy
FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp or online at www.firstenergycorp.com.

favicon.png?sn=CL48288&sd=2023-03-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/firstenergy-named-top-50-diversity-employer-by-minority-engineer-magazine-301777804.html

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL48288&Transmission_Id=202303211409PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL48288&DateId=20230321
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.