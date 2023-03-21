Alabama Power offers customers two incentives to support electric vehicle adoption

42 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 21, 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alabama Power offers two incentives for residential customers who own or are considering purchasing an electric vehicle to save money when they charge their vehicle at home.

"These incentives are one way we are helping customers to innovate their lifestyle and achieve long-term energy savings," said Tony Smoke, senior vice president of Marketing and Economic Development. "As technology advances and the needs of our customers evolve, we are focused on providing new ways to assist them."

EV Home Charger Rebate
Customers can receive a one-time $500 rebate for the purchase and installation of a Level 2 (240V) charger at their home. EV home charging provides an affordable and convenient way to charge. Adding a Level 2 charger allows owners to charge up to 10 times faster than a Level 1 (120V) charger.

For eligibility and charger criteria, or to submit an application, visit EV Home Charger Rebate I Electric Vehicle Incentives.

EV Night Charging Discount
Customers can save on their electric bill by charging their electric vehicle at home at a discounted rate during the off-peak hours of 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

To qualify, customers must own or lease a plug-in electric vehicle manufactured primarily for use on public streets, roads and highways. Electric scooters, electric bicycles, golf carts and motorized electric wheelchairs are not eligible.

To learn about the terms and to enroll, visit EV Night Charging Discount I Electric Vehicle Incentives.

"At Alabama Power, we want to help innovate our state while boosting energy efficiency," Smoke said. "It is our hope that the incentives we're offering help our customers take the next step in adopting a new technology."

There are also federal credits and deductions administered by the Internal Revenue Service. For information on federal incentives, visit Credits for New Clean Vehicles Purchased in 2023 or After | Internal Revenue Service.

About Alabama Power
Alabama Power, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (

NYSE:SO, Financial), provides reliable, affordable electricity to 1.5 million customers across the state. Learn more at www.alabamapower.com.

