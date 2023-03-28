The+Schall+Law+Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of TAL Education Group (“TAL Education” or “the Company”) (NYSE: TAL) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. TAL Education is the subject of an article published by Seeking Alpha on March 14, 2023, titled, “TAL Education, Chinese ed-tech stocks slump on crackdown fears.” According to the article, “Chinese media reports indicated the company may have flouted government regulations.” The article also states, “TAL subsidiary Xueersi restarted courses that run counter to conventions put in place by Xi Jinping’s Common Prosperity drive. Specifically, courses were restarted in subjects like mathematics and English under the guise of permitted tutoring outside of core subjects. Under the ‘Double Reduction Policy’, tutoring in core subjects must be offered as a strictly non-profit business.” Based on this report, shares of TAL Education fell 10% on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click+here+to+participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230321005949/en/