HUDSON, Mass., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of its highly anticipated model home at Enclave at Hudson, a private, wooded active-adult community in Hudson, Massachusetts. This serene community of only 64 single-family home sites offers luxury living in a picturesque setting close to recreation, parks, shopping, and downtown Hudson, which was recently recognized as the winner of the “America’s Main Streets” contest. Home prices start in the upper $700,000s.



The professionally decorated Shelburne model home at Enclave at Hudson features stunning transitional interior design and merchandising along with innovative architectural details.

Located in the heart of Hudson, the community offers home buyers a choice of six home designs ranging from 1,735 to 2,400+ square feet, each built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known. The spacious new open-concept home designs offer luxurious features including first-floor primary bedroom suites, workspaces, finished basements, and indoor/outdoor living options perfect for entertaining.





“As the leading luxury builder for active adult living in the greater Boston area for the past decade, we understand what our customers want in new home designs, personalization choices, and onsite amenities for this next stage in their lives,” said Dave Bauer, Division President of Toll Brothers in Massachusetts. “Our new model home showcases this lifestyle perfectly and serves as an inspiration for our home buyers in this exceptional community.”

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Toll Brothers active-adult communities across the United States are planned with the active lifestyles of their residents in mind. Each community offers exquisitely designed homes with an array of luxury resort-style amenities, activities, and social events available for residents 55 years of age or older.

For more information, call (855) 999-8655 or visit EnclaveatHudson.com.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

