JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / LFTD Partners Inc. ("LFTD Partners" or the "Company") (OTCQB:LIFD), the corporate parent of leading hemp and psychoactive products maker Lifted Made, today announced that it will release its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022 after the U.S. stock market closes today, Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Following this release, LFTD Partners will hold an earnings conference call on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:30 AM ET.

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Participant phone numbers:

Toll Free: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 552653

Webcast event link:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2916/47915

The participant phone numbers and webcast event link will be shown on the Investor Relations section of LFTD Partners' website at https://www.lftdpartners.com/investors.

The webcast replay will also be available on the Investor Relations section of LFTD Partners' website.

Although attendees will have the opportunity to submit questions during the earnings conference call, attendees are encouraged to submit questions prior to the call by emailing them to: [email protected].

About LFTD Partners Inc.

Publicly-traded LFTD Partners Inc., Jacksonville, FL (OTCQB:LIFD) is the parent corporation of Lifted Made, Kenosha, WI (www.urb.shop), which manufactures and sells hemp-derived and psychoactive products under its award-winning Urb Finest Flowers and Silly Shruum brands. LFTD Partners Inc. also owns 4.99% of CBD-infused beverage and products maker Ablis (www.AblisBev.com), and of craft distillers Bendistillery Inc. d/b/a Crater Lake Spirits (www.CraterLakeSpirits.com) and Bend Spirits, Inc. (www.Bendistillery.com) all located in Bend, OR. Please read LIFD's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission which fully describe our business and the Risk Factors associated therewith. Stay updated with our company news and product launches by subscribing to our newsletters at www.LFTDPartners.com and www.urb.shop.

CONTACTS:

Gerard M. Jacobs, Chairman and CEO of LFTD Partners Inc.

(847) 915-2446

[email protected]

www.LFTDPartners.com

