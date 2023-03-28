D&I Weekly News Round Up: Equal Pay, Racial Bias and More

March 21, 2023
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / Ericsson

Originally published by Ericsson.

Welcome to the latest edition of our Diversity & Inclusion News Round-Up. Today we are talking about a framework to improve pay practices, Shopify purging meetings, Apple being sued over racial bias, and a new accessibility controller.

Equal pay

Offering equal pay goes beyond just being a tool to attract and retain employees. This interestingarticle about pay equity offers a three-level framework that employers can use to evaluate and improve their pay practices.

Well-being

E-commerce company Shopify announced this week that it will purge meetings from calendars. The goal is to give employees more time to get work done - but some voices also say that this step might isolate employees, as a lot of personal connections happen before and after meetings. Read more here.

Racial bias

Apple is currently being sued over racial bias. According to a new class action lawsuit, the Apple watch's oxygen sensor is significantly less accurate when worn by a person with darker skin. Read more here.

Accessibility

Sony just revealed that it is working on a new accessibility controller kit for PlayStation 5, called "Project Leonardo". The new kit will help to make gaming more inclusive - watch the video.

