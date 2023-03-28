Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR):

What’s happening?

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) (“Frontier”) today announced that Vishal Dixit, Chief Strategy Officer and EVP Wholesale, is scheduled to present at The New Street Research and BCG Fiber-to-the-Future Conference.

When and where?

The presentation will take place on Tuesday, Mar. 28, 2023, at 9:20 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast link for the event will be available in the Events+%26amp%3B+Presentations section of Frontier%26rsquo%3Bs+Investor+Relations+website.

About Frontier

Frontier is leading the “un-cable” revolution. Driven by our purpose, Building Gigabit America, we are relentless in our pursuit of always delivering a better customer experience. Providing digital infrastructure that empowers people to create the future, we’re connecting millions of consumers and businesses in 25 states with reliable fiber internet and multi-gigabit speeds.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230321005141/en/