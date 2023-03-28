Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its proprietary RADR® artificial intelligence ("AI") and machine learning (“ML”) platform to transform the cost, pace, and timeline of oncology drug discovery and development, today announced that Lantern management and employees will be presenting at three upcoming events:

Rare Disease Innovation & Partnership Summit in Philadelphia, PA on Wednesday, March 22 at 5:00 p.m. ET. Panna Sharma, CEO & President, will present.

Session Title: Using AI to Accelerate the Drug Discovery and Development Process for Rare Cancers

Registration Link: https%3A%2F%2Finformaconnect.com%2Frare-disease-summit%2Fpricing%2F+%0A



How Artificial Intelligence Is Changing Drug Discovery Webinar on Thursday, March 23 at 1:00 p.m. ET. Panna Sharma, CEO & President, will be a panelist. The free webinar is co-hosted by the Science+History+Institute and the American+Chemical+Society.

Webinar Link: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fhow-artificial-intelligence-is-changing-drug-discovery+%0A



Genomics in Precision Oncology Xchange East Coast in Boston, MA on Wednesday, April 5 at 9:05 a.m. ET. Peter Carr, Principal Software Architect, will moderate a session for genomics informed clinical decisions.

Session Title: Clinical trial design & its use in silico modeling for combination therapies

Registration Link: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hub-xchange.com%2Fgenomics-in-precision-oncology-east-coast-2023%2F

About Lantern Pharma:

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary RADR® AI and machine learning platform to discover biomarker signatures that identify patients most likely to respond to its pipeline of genomically-targeted therapeutics. By targeting drugs to patients whose genomic profile identifies them as having the highest probability of benefiting from the drug, Lantern's approach represents the potential to deliver best-in-class outcomes.

