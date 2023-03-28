RLI Launches RLI Safety Solutions, a Full-Service Safety and Compliance Consulting Service for the Commercial Transportation Industry

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) – RLI Insurance Company announced today the launch of RLI Safety Solutions™, a comprehensive suite of safety consulting services for small and midsized commercial transportation fleet operators.

RLI Safety Solutions services are available nationwide to small and midsized commercial transportation fleet operators insured by RLI or other carriers. Consulting services offered include Department of Transportation compliance reviews, customized driver training programs, compliance and safety practices evaluations, telematics and camera strategy development and other customized safety programs.

“Our suite of safety solutions is designed for commercial transportation companies that want to proactively increase safety, improve compliance and better manage risk,” said RLI Transportation President Dan Meyer. “Our consultants have extensive experience in transportation safety and risk management and work side-by-side with fleet operators to improve their financials and the overall safety of their fleet through customized programs designed to meet their unique needs.”

Learn more about RLI Safety Solutions or contact us for a free consultation.

ABOUT RLI

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) is a specialty insurer serving niche property, casualty and surety markets. The company provides deep underwriting expertise and superior service to commercial and personal lines customers nationwide. RLI’s products are offered through its insurance subsidiaries RLI Insurance Company, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company. All of RLI’s subsidiaries are rated A+ “Superior” by AM Best Company. RLI has paid and increased regular dividends for 47 consecutive years and delivered underwriting profits for 27 consecutive years. To learn more about RLI, visit www.rlicorp.com.

