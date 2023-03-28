Corvus Pharmaceuticals to Provide Business Update and Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 28, 2023

Company to host conference call and webcast at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT

BURLINGAME, Calif., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the Company will host a conference call and webcast on March 28, 2023 at 4:30 pm ET (1:30 pm PT) to provide a business update and report fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-844-825-9789 or 1-412-317-5180 (international) or by clicking on this link and requesting a return call and using the conference passcode 3154152. The live webcast may be accessed via the investor relations section of the Corvus website. A replay of the webcast will be available on Corvus' website for 90 days.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Corvus’ lead product candidate is CPI-818, an investigational, oral, small molecule drug that selectively inhibited ITK in preclinical studies and is in a multicenter Phase 1/1b clinical trial in patients with several types of T cell lymphomas. The Company’s second clinical program, ciforadenant (CPI-444), is an oral, small molecule inhibitor of the A2A receptor that is in an open-label Phase 1b/2 clinical trial. Its third clinical program, mupadolimab (CPI-006), is a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against CD73 that has exhibited immunomodulatory activity and activation of immune cells in preclinical and clinical studies. For more information, visit www.corvuspharma.com.

