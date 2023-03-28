Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), announced today that it will report financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, the period ended February 28, 2023, after the close of the financial markets on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

The Company will host a conference call on April 5, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. All interested parties are invited to join the live webcast by registering here. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 877-451-6152 (domestic) or 201-389-0879 (international) or by clicking on this Call+me%26trade%3B link to request a return call. The webcast can be accessed on the Investors page of the Simulations Plus website where it will also be available for replay approximately one hour following the call.

About Simulations Plus

Serving clients worldwide for more than 25 years, Simulations Plus is a leading provider in the biosimulation market providing software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development, research, and regulatory submissions. We offer solutions that bridge machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. Our technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)

We focus our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts where we can have the most positive impact. To learn more about our latest initiatives and priorities, please visit our website to read our ESG+Report

