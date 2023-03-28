Dillard’s, Inc. (“Dillard’s”) (NYSE: DDS) is pleased to announce its anniversary edition of Brooke Webb for Anna & Ava, a limited-edition capsule collection developed in partnership with KBStyled by Brooke Webb. Nashville-based style enthusiast, Brooke Webb, has joined Dillard’s to create another bold and unique collection of colorful, must-have spring pieces.

Brooke Webb stated, “This collection was inspired by travel destinations within the US and abroad...by many of the places we have visited as well as the places that are on our bucket list. From quaint beach destinations along the coastal United States to the rich culture and spirit of the southwest to historical, colorful and charming European towns, this collection is sure to ignite a sense of wanderlust. From everyday wear to your final destination, there will always be an occasion to wear a piece, two or three from this beautiful collection. Intermix pieces from this collection to elevate your personal style and be sure to pack them for your next respite, adventure or exploration.”

Commenting on the collection, Maci Mayo of Dillard’s merchandising team adds, “Working with Brooke is truly a dream! She is one of the most genuine people I have ever met, and her love for Dillard's and all things accessories makes her the perfect person for a brand collaboration! We love having the opportunity to bring her vision to life!”

Originally debuting in the spring of 2022, Brooke Webb for Anna & Ava 2023 launches today in all Dillard’s locations and online at dillards.com. The line consists of colorful abstract and floral kimonos, handbags, jewelry and headbands.

About Brooke Webb

Brooke Webb is a Nashville-based style influencer. She launched KBStyled as an outlet to fuel her personal love for fashion; little did she know that it would evolve into the brand that it is today. KBStyled is a style & lifestyle brand dedicated to inspiring and encouraging the modern everyday woman. Born and raised in the Carolinas, Brooke makes her home just outside of Nashville with her wonderful husband, two beautiful children and two fur babies. Follow Brooke Webb on Instagram @kbstyled.

About Anna & Ava

Available exclusively at Dillard’s, Anna & Ava is an exciting line of accessories, jewelry and handbags designed for the fashionable woman who always wants to look her best. The Anna & Ava woman has a busy and active lifestyle - and can find “the perfect thing” for lunch with the girls, to date night, to the office and beyond in the collection. Made with the highest quality elements, Anna & Ava presents a curated assortment of whimsical, novelty pieces to bold statements of contemporary fashion.

